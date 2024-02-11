WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 11, 2024

WWE Unveils Official Trailer for WrestleMania XL Featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, and More

The momentum for WrestleMania XL is gaining steam as WWE embarks on the promotional journey for its highly anticipated event set to unfold on April 6 and April 7 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

The kickoff for this grand wrestling extravaganza took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV., laying the groundwork for the road to WrestleMania XL. Following this initial event, WWE unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming two-night premium live event, showcasing the grand spectacle that awaits at "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

Released on Sunday across WWE's YouTube channel along with various other social and digital platforms, the trailer offers fans a glimpse into what promises to be an unforgettable WrestleMania XL. Featuring top WWE superstars such as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, the trailer sets the stage for epic confrontations and memorable moments.

The official synopsis of the trailer invites viewers to prepare themselves for an exhilarating experience, hinting at the high-octane clashes and star-studded lineup that define WrestleMania XL. Fans are encouraged to watch the official trailer and gear up for what promises to be a monumental event in WWE history.


