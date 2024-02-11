Will Ospreay Bids Emotional Farewell to NJPW

At the NJPW New Beginning in Osaka event this past Sunday, The War Dogs and United Empire faced each other in a gripping WarGames match, with The War Dogs emerging victorious. This match signified Will Ospreay's final appearance in NJPW.

Following the confrontation, Ospreay shared a heartfelt farewell with the New Japan Pro Wrestling audience, marking an emotional departure from the promotion.

The move of Ospreay to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was officially revealed at the Full Gear event in November. He is scheduled to start his full-time tenure with AEW at the upcoming Revolution event next month.