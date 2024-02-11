WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Will Ospreay Bids Emotional Farewell to NJPW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 11, 2024

Will Ospreay Bids Emotional Farewell to NJPW

At the NJPW New Beginning in Osaka event this past Sunday, The War Dogs and United Empire faced each other in a gripping WarGames match, with The War Dogs emerging victorious. This match signified Will Ospreay's final appearance in NJPW.

Following the confrontation, Ospreay shared a heartfelt farewell with the New Japan Pro Wrestling audience, marking an emotional departure from the promotion.

The move of Ospreay to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was officially revealed at the Full Gear event in November. He is scheduled to start his full-time tenure with AEW at the upcoming Revolution event next month.

The Rock Addresses Misconceptions on Why Fans Booed Him at WWE Press Event

The Rock has set the record straight regarding misleading claims about his involvement with the Maui Relief fund by sharing a video from his [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 11, 2024 01:11PM


Tags: #njpw #will ospreay #aew

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86139/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π