TNT Title Eliminator Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite,

During the recent AEW Collision episode, a tense confrontation unfolded between Adam Copeland and Daniel Garcia regarding who should be next in line for a shot at TNT Champion Christian Cage.
Following a heated exchange, both competitors consented to a title eliminator match on the next AEW Dynamite, setting the stage for the victor to face Christian Cage for the TNT Championship.
Additionally, a tag-team match featuring The Young Bucks against Top Flight was previously confirmed for the next AEW Dynamite show in Austin, TX.
Both Garcia & Copeland want their shot at the TNT Title.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 11, 2024
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@RatedRCope | @GarciaWrestling pic.twitter.com/KdPJEt0nQX
