TNT Title Eliminator Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite,

During the recent AEW Collision episode, a tense confrontation unfolded between Adam Copeland and Daniel Garcia regarding who should be next in line for a shot at TNT Champion Christian Cage.

Following a heated exchange, both competitors consented to a title eliminator match on the next AEW Dynamite, setting the stage for the victor to face Christian Cage for the TNT Championship.

Additionally, a tag-team match featuring The Young Bucks against Top Flight was previously confirmed for the next AEW Dynamite show in Austin, TX.