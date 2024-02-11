WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNT Title Eliminator Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite,

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 11, 2024

During the recent AEW Collision episode, a tense confrontation unfolded between Adam Copeland and Daniel Garcia regarding who should be next in line for a shot at TNT Champion Christian Cage.

Following a heated exchange, both competitors consented to a title eliminator match on the next AEW Dynamite, setting the stage for the victor to face Christian Cage for the TNT Championship.

Additionally, a tag-team match featuring The Young Bucks against Top Flight was previously confirmed for the next AEW Dynamite show in Austin, TX.

Eddie Kingston Challenges Daniel Bryan for a Rematch at AEW Revolution 2024 with a Unique Condition

In a recent backstage interview with Lexy Nair on AEW Collision, which aired on TNT from the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada, Eddie [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 11, 2024 07:17AM


Tags: #aew #collision #dynamite #adam copeland

