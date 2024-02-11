Eddie Kingston Challenges Daniel Bryan for a Rematch at AEW Revolution 2024 with a Unique Condition

In a recent backstage interview with Lexy Nair on AEW Collision, which aired on TNT from the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada, Eddie Kingston, the AEW Continental Crown Champion, issued a challenge to Blackpool Combat Club's Daniel Bryan for a match at the AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view. Kingston proposed a unique stipulation for their anticipated rematch: if he wins, Bryan must shake his hand as a sign of respect, despite any personal grievances.

Kingston expressed his frustration over Bryan's lack of respect towards him and his eagerness to prove himself once again, highlighting their past encounters where Kingston emerged victorious. This match adds to an already exciting lineup for AEW Revolution on March 3, 2024, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., featuring top-tier matches including Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s Title, and Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Title. Additionally, Sting & Darby Allin are set to defend the AEW World Tag-Team Titles, possibly against The Young Bucks.