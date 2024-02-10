WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Billy Jack Haynes Arrested, Anticipated to Face Murder Charges in Wife's Death

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 10, 2024

William Albert Haynes III, a former pro wrestling veteran, was arrested following a nearly two-hour standoff with police at his Portland, Oregon home, during which gunfire was reportedly discharged.

The incident began when local authorities were alerted to a gunshot from Haynes' residence in the Lents neighborhood at approximately 9:52 a.m. on Thursday, February 8. Despite his lack of cooperation with responding officers, a specialized tactical team along with crisis negotiators were deployed to manage the situation, prompting a local shelter-in-place order.

The standoff concluded with Haynes' arrest and subsequent detention for questioning related to his wife, Janette Becraft's, death, now under investigation as a homicide. The Medical Examiner confirmed Becraft, aged 85, succumbed to a gunshot wound, classified as a homicide. Although Haynes remains in custody, he has yet to be formally charged, as stated by Sgt. Kevin Allen to PWInsider.com, pending further developments in the investigation.

Neighbors, deeply affected by the tragedy, shared their close relationship with the couple, highlighting the profound impact of the events. Brilynn Matthieu, a family acquaintance, expressed her shock and sorrow to KPTV, noting her personal connection and care for Becraft, who suffered from dementia.

Source: koin.com
