New Match Added to Tonight's AEW Collision Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 10, 2024

A new singles match featuring Mark Briscoe versus Brody King has been included in tonight's AEW Collision event at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, NV.

The evening's card already boasts exciting bouts such as Brian Cage in action, an Adam Copeland promo, Deonna Purrazzo taking on Kiera Hogan, and AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm facing Queen Aminata in a non-title encounter.

Highlight matches of the night are International Champion Orange Cassidy going up against Tomohiro Ishii, and the tag team clash of Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli versus Star Jr. & Esfinge.

AEW President Tony Khan made a late announcement on Friday night, adding the Briscoe vs. King match to the event's lineup.


Tags: #aew #collision

