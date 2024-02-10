WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff Breaks Social Media Records For Company

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 10, 2024

The WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event, held on Thursday night, was an unparalleled success on social media.

During the latest WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode on FOX, broadcast from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., a special video segment was showcased to highlight the phenomenal viewership of the initial promotional event leading up to WrestleMania 40.

The video revealed that the WrestleMania XL Kickoff, streamed live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV., captivated over 4.7 million viewers across various social platforms in real-time. Furthermore, it set a new benchmark by accumulating over 100 million social views within just 12 hours of its broadcast.

WrestleMania XL is set to take place on April 6 and April 7 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.


