WWE Smackdown Results (2/9/2024)

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, February 9, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/9/2024)

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature flashes on the screen to get us started. We then shoot inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. where we immediately send things to an elaborate video recap package showing the highlights from Thursday's WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque Kicks Off The Show

Inside the arena, Corey Graves welcomes us to the show and then we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Out he comes to a huge pop from the crowd. He settles in the ring alongside Raw G.M. Adam Pearce and SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis.

Triple H talks about how things took a sharp turn on the road to WrestleMania XL on Thursday night at the Kickoff press event in Las Vegas. He mentions how a lot of people in the back who think they have authority over things are mistaken. The one man who calls the shots is the man you're looking at right now -- Triple H.

The crowd cheers again. Triple H then mentions how despite those thinking they have some say, the main event of WrestleMania XL will feature Roman Reigns putting his WWE Universal Championship on-the-line against Cody Rhodes. The fans pop and chant "Cody! Cody!" He then says to those in the back who think they call shots and don't like that, "It doesn't matter." The fans pop again.

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifiers Start Tonight

Nick Aldis then takes over and mentions that now that is out of the way, it's time to get down to remaining business at hand. With Reigns' dance partner for the Universal title at WrestleMania set, tonight we start the process of finding out who will challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

He says tonight will begin a series of qualifying matches for the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event in Perth, Australia.

Raw G.M. Adam Pearce takes over from there and tells us to turn our attention to the big screen, where we see the faces of 12 Superstars who will be involved in the qualifying matches for this year's Men's Elimination Chamber match.

With that said, we see the list and it includes Randy Orton, Bronson Reed, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, AJ Styles, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Ivar, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Dominik Mysterio and LA Knight. The qualifiers begin with two matches tonight on SmackDown. The first of which, starts now.

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles

Drew McIntyre's theme hits and out comes "The Scottish Warrior" cutting a promo on his way to the ring thanking the WWE Universe. He says they proved with their wallets that they feel the same way he does, because his CM Punk WrestleMania tombstone / graveyard t-shirt has shot to number one at WWE Shop in terms of sales.

He calls himself "D.M. Hunk" and says he's gonna beat the best Superstars in WWE, win the Men's Elimination Chamber qualifier and go on to WrestleMania XL where he will capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Rollins and then give Triple H, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce a champ they can be proud of. A champ that is "best for business."

The theme for AJ Styles' hits on that note and out comes "The Phenomenal One" as his opponent in this Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match. As Styles settles inside the squared circle for our opening contest of the evening, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see live shots of Randy Orton and Sami Zayn arriving to the building this evening ahead of their Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match later tonight. Back in the arena, McIntyre and Zayn are in the ring and ready to rock and roll when we hear the familiar sounds of LA Knight's theme song. "The Mega Star" makes his way out.

LA Knight joins Corey Graves and Wade Barrett on special guest commentary for our first Men's Chamber qualifier of the evening. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one, which sees McIntyre settle into an early offensive lead as Knight talks smack on commentary.

As Styles starts to take over, the action spills out to the floor and we head into another mid-match break. When we return a few minutes later, we see both guys laid out in the ring as the crowd tries rallying behind them to get the action rocking and rolling again. When they do get up, we see McIntyre hurt his knee.

He goes for a Claymore Kick but Styles moves. Styles goes for a Phenomenal Forearm, but McIntyre catches him on the springboard with a Glasgow Kiss, knocking him out to the floor. They fight into LA Knight, who gets bumped. Back in the ring, we see Styles kick McIntyre with a low blow and roll him up, but Knight has the referee tied up.

Styles gets up and knocks Knight off the apron but turns around into a Claymore Kick from McIntyre, who picks up the win to advance to the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Men's Elimination Chamber match: Drew McIntyre

Sami Zayn Has A Difficult Path To WrestleMania XL

Backstage, we see Kayla Braxton standing by with Sami Zayn. Zayn talks about being in the main event of WrestleMania last year and quickly seeing that window shutting this year.

He says he's got maybe the best of all-time in Randy Orton tonight and even if he wins, he's already got Drew McIntyre, someone he's never beaten, waiting for him in the Elimination Chamber. He says it's a path nonetheless, so he'll take it. He walks off and we head into another commercial break.

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Michin vs. Bianca Belair

When we return from the break, we see Pretty Deadly complaining about Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne. After that wraps up, we return live backstage and we see the team of Dunne and Bate and the team of DIY as the commentators hype tonight's tag-team title eliminator bout.

From there, we shoot into a video package recapping last week's segment that saw Bayley get attacked by Damage CTRL and call out IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Back inside the arena, the theme for Bianca Belair hits and the crowd goes wild as "The EST of WWE" emerges. The co-star of the new Hulu documentary series, "Love & WWE," settles in the ring and her music dies down. Michin's theme hits next and out comes The O.C. member for our next match of the evening.

It is time to find out who will join Becky Lynch as the latest woman to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event in Australia. After a match that lasts about five minutes or so, Belair hits the K.O.D. for the pin fall to qualify.

Winner and QUALIFYING for the Women's Elimination Chamber match: Bianca Belair

The Rock & Roman Reigns Coming To SmackDown Next Week

Backstage, we see Triple H and Bron Breakker talking. Triple H offers high praise to Breakker and then Breakker asks if he has any advice on which brand he should sign with, Raw or SmackDown?

Paul Heyman walks in and smiles real big and makes a quick comment to Breakker, who then walks off. Triple H asks Heyman what he wants. After the two share some more words, Heyman says he'll be back next week with Roman Reigns ...and The Rock.

Bayley & Dakota Kai On Same Page Against Damage CTRL?

A video package airs to show the recent journey Bayley has been on with Damage CTRL and how it came to a head on last week's show, resulting in her brawling with IYO SKY, Kairi Sane and Asuka and ultimately challenging IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL.

After the package wraps up, Bayley comes to the ring. She talks for a few minutes about how hurt she was to learn what Damage CTRL was trying to do to her after all the time and effort she spent trying to help all of them make it to the top together, like she thought was the plan.

Bayley continues talking but then Dakota Kai's theme hits and out she comes with a brace on her knee. She claims to have no knowledge of what Damage CTRL was doing and how she was not part of what happened with them. She says everything was fine with Damage CTRL until Asuka and Kairi Sane entered the picture.

The theme for Damage CTRL hits and The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane come out along with IYO SKY. The three head to the ring and it looks like they are going to attack Bayley, but Kai ends up grabbing a steel chair and helping out. The two stand tall in the ring to end the segment.

Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator

Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne vs. DIY

Backstage, Randy Orton cuts a quick promo talking about WrestleMania coming up and how he's going to win his Chamber qualifier tonight and earn his way into a top spot at WrestleMania fighting Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and how it all starts tonight.

Inside the arena again, the theme for Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne hits and out comes the duo for their scheduled Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championship eliminator bout to find out who challenges The Judgment Day for the titles next.

The theme for their opponents hits and out comes the DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. As they make their way to the ring, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see a video package with Bobby Lashley, B-Fab and The Street Profits.

Lashley confirms that he will be squaring off against "Big" Bronson Reed in a Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match on this coming Monday night's episode of WWE RAW. Back in the arena, the bell sounds and our tag title eliminator bout is officially off-and-running.

After some back-and-forth action, we see DIY hit some big high-flying spots from the ring to the floor. Afterwards, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes tilt continues. When we return, things pick up with both teams hitting some wild high spots.

In the end, Dunne hits his Bitter End finisher on Gargano for the pin fall victory. With the win, Dunne and Bate will move on to challenge The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Winners and NEW No. 1 Contenders for Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Titles: Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate

Logan Paul To Face The Miz Next Week

Backstage, we see Aldis and Pearce in the locker room when Logan Paul comes in. He asks who is opponent for his next U.S. title defense is going to be against but first complains about being put in an Elimination Chamber qualifier.

He says he deserves The Rock treatment where he walks in, smacks someone in the face, does what he wants and gets back on the private jet. He is told he will be facing The Miz next week.

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn

It's main event time!

We shoot back inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. where the theme for Sami Zayn plays and the crowd goes wild as the charismatic WWE Superstar makes his way down to the ring for our final bout of the evening, our third Elimination Chamber qualifier (second for the men).

He settles in the ring and then we hear some updates to the lineups for next week's Raw and SmackDown. After that, we return live and the theme for Randy Orton hits. "The Apex Predator" emerges to a big pop and then he settles in the ring as we cut to a pre-match commercial break.

As we return from the advertising time out, we see Zayn and Orton ready to get after it, when the bell sounds and this one finally gets underway. We see some good back-and-forth action early on and then Orton settles into the first offensive lead. As he continues to work over Zayn, we head into a mid-match commercial break.

Now we're back and we see that during the commercials, Zayn has taken over control of the action. He works over Orton in the ring, but "The Viper" starts to fight back. He takes Zayn up to the top-rope, and he climbs up to the tip-top himself where he connects with an avalanche super-plex.

Moments later, we see the fight spill out to the floor again. This time it is Orton doing the dominating, as he bounces Zayn off the commentary desk for a big pop. We then see him hit his draping DDT off the middle ropes in the ring. Zayn fights back but ultimately walks into an RKO out of nowhere by Orton. Orton gets the win and qualifies for the Men's Elimination Chamber. After the match he celebrates his victory when out comes Drew McIntyre. He stands behind him in the ring. Orton senses him behind him. He turns around and the two lock eyes. They stare each other down as this week's show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and QUALIFYING for the Men's Elimination Chamber match: Randy Orton