The Latest News On WWE Speed on X

Further insights have emerged about the launch of WWE's latest series, WWE Speed. During the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event held in Las Vegas, NV, WWE announced its plan to debut the series on platform X in Spring 2024. According to The Hollywood Reporter, WWE has entered into a two-year contract to produce weekly episodes for the entirety of each year.

The series, WWE Speed, promises to deliver content exclusive to platform X, featuring entirely new matches rather than re-airing content from WWE's other programs. Viewers can anticipate appearances by WWE Superstars from various branches, including Raw, SmackDown, and NXT.

Production for WWE Speed has already commenced, with a unique format that includes a five-minute countdown timer displayed on the big screen during matches. Initial recordings took place at a WWE SmackDown event on December 15, capturing action-packed bouts involving talents like Bronson Reed and Axiom.