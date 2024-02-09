WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Posts Video of The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman Exiting WrestleMania XL as a United Front

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 09, 2024

In the aftermath of the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference on Thursday night, The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman were seen leaving the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in solidarity.

During the initial significant media gathering leading up to WrestleMania XL on Thursday night, the event concluded shortly after this trio made their way backstage to confront Paul “Triple H” Levesque. They expressed their displeasure in a confrontational manner regarding the lack of respect Cody Rhodes displayed towards their family during the event.

Following the conclusion of the event, WWE's official Instagram account shared extra footage showcasing The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman departing the venue together.


