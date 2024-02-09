WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

ROH to Launch First Women's TV Title Tournament on HonorClub

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 09, 2024

ROH to Launch First Women's TV Title Tournament on HonorClub

The inaugural tournament for the Ring of Honor Women's TV Title is set to commence on the next episode of ROH on HonorClub this Thursday. While specific matches and the tournament bracket remain under wraps, wrestlers such as Red Velvet, Billie Starkz, Rachel Ellering, Leyla Hirsch, and Taya Valkyrie have already expressed their aspirations to compete in the tournament.

The announcement for the creation of this new title came from AEW & ROH President Tony Khan in mid-December 2023, during which he also revealed the championship belt. This title will serve as the second women's championship within the promotion, following the ROH Women's Title presently held by Athena.

Additionally, the upcoming show promises to escalate the ongoing rivalry between Dalton Castle and Johnny TV. A surprise twist occurred in their storyline during last Thursday's episode, where Castle, disguised as his own mystery ally, confronted TV. The altercation concluded with TV hinting at a future match and the conditions required for it to happen, details of which are anticipated to be disclosed in the forthcoming episode.

The event's lineup features the ROH Women's TV Title tournament matches and Johnny TV's anticipated revelation regarding his match stipulations with Dalton Castle.

Tonight's AEW Rampage: The Undisputed Kingdom Battles Best Friends, More

AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT, featuring a lineup recorded this past Wednesday night following the Dynamite event. Scheduled for this Fri [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 09, 2024 09:01AM


Tags: #roh #ring of honor #honorclub

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86102/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π