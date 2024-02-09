ROH to Launch First Women's TV Title Tournament on HonorClub

The inaugural tournament for the Ring of Honor Women's TV Title is set to commence on the next episode of ROH on HonorClub this Thursday. While specific matches and the tournament bracket remain under wraps, wrestlers such as Red Velvet, Billie Starkz, Rachel Ellering, Leyla Hirsch, and Taya Valkyrie have already expressed their aspirations to compete in the tournament.

The announcement for the creation of this new title came from AEW & ROH President Tony Khan in mid-December 2023, during which he also revealed the championship belt. This title will serve as the second women's championship within the promotion, following the ROH Women's Title presently held by Athena.

Additionally, the upcoming show promises to escalate the ongoing rivalry between Dalton Castle and Johnny TV. A surprise twist occurred in their storyline during last Thursday's episode, where Castle, disguised as his own mystery ally, confronted TV. The altercation concluded with TV hinting at a future match and the conditions required for it to happen, details of which are anticipated to be disclosed in the forthcoming episode.

The event's lineup features the ROH Women's TV Title tournament matches and Johnny TV's anticipated revelation regarding his match stipulations with Dalton Castle.