WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Shelton Benjamin Secures His First Match After WWE Departure

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 09, 2024

Shelton Benjamin Secures His First Match After WWE Departure

Shelton Benjamin, formerly of WWE, is gearing up for a comeback to the wrestling world in a showdown with a premier athlete from TNA Wrestling.

Benjamin, whose WWE tenure concluded after a tag team match with Alexander against The Viking Raiders on September 14, 2023, was released from the organization in the same month.

Prestige Wrestling has announced Benjamin's next bout, where he will go head-to-head with Josh Alexander. This match is scheduled for the Los Angeles Alive or Just Breathing event, set to take place on Thursday, May 16, at the Vermont Hollywood in LA.


Tags: #wwe #shelton benjamin

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86101/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π