Shelton Benjamin Secures His First Match After WWE Departure

Shelton Benjamin, formerly of WWE, is gearing up for a comeback to the wrestling world in a showdown with a premier athlete from TNA Wrestling.

Benjamin, whose WWE tenure concluded after a tag team match with Alexander against The Viking Raiders on September 14, 2023, was released from the organization in the same month.

Prestige Wrestling has announced Benjamin's next bout, where he will go head-to-head with Josh Alexander. This match is scheduled for the Los Angeles Alive or Just Breathing event, set to take place on Thursday, May 16, at the Vermont Hollywood in LA.