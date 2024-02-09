Tonight's AEW Rampage: The Undisputed Kingdom Battles Best Friends, More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 09, 2024

AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT, featuring a lineup recorded this past Wednesday night following the Dynamite event.

Scheduled for this Friday's prime-time broadcast on TNT are the following matches:

The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, & Mike Bennett) will face off against Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, & Trent Beretta).

The Young Bucks (Nicholas Jackson & Matthew Jackson) take on the team of Mondo Rox & Robbie Lit.

In singles action, Mistico goes head-to-head with Matt Sydal.

In a tag team match, Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander will compete against Ruby Soho & Saraya.