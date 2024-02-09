Tonight's AEW Rampage: The Undisputed Kingdom Battles Best Friends, More

AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT, featuring a lineup recorded this past Wednesday night following the Dynamite event.
Scheduled for this Friday's prime-time broadcast on TNT are the following matches:
The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, & Mike Bennett) will face off against Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, & Trent Beretta).
The Young Bucks (Nicholas Jackson & Matthew Jackson) take on the team of Mondo Rox & Robbie Lit.
In singles action, Mistico goes head-to-head with Matt Sydal.
In a tag team match, Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander will compete against Ruby Soho & Saraya.
⚡ Backstage Morale Surges in All Elite Wrestling
All Elite Wrestling finds itself at a pivotal moment as it seeks to secure a new television media rights deal before year's end amidst effor [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 09, 2024 08:52AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com