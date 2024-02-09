Backstage Morale Surges in All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling finds itself at a pivotal moment as it seeks to secure a new television media rights deal before year's end amidst efforts to rekindle fan enthusiasm, following a decline in TV ratings and live event attendance.

In a recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared insights from sources who have observed a significant boost in backstage morale, marking a high point despite this week's ratings not meeting expectations for what was billed as the year's most significant episode of Dynamite.