Backstage Morale Surges in All Elite Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 09, 2024

All Elite Wrestling finds itself at a pivotal moment as it seeks to secure a new television media rights deal before year's end amidst efforts to rekindle fan enthusiasm, following a decline in TV ratings and live event attendance.

In a recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared insights from sources who have observed a significant boost in backstage morale, marking a high point despite this week's ratings not meeting expectations for what was billed as the year's most significant episode of Dynamite.

