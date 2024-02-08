WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE and X Partner Up to Launch "WWE Speed"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 08, 2024

WWE and X Partner Up to Launch "WWE Speed"

WWE has unveiled its latest venture into the world of fast-paced entertainment: WWE Speed. This innovative weekly video series is set to revolutionize the wrestling landscape by featuring explosive, up to 5-minute matches, ensuring a high-octane experience from start to finish. Scheduled to kick off in Spring 2024, WWE Speed is tailored to cater to fans craving quick, action-packed bouts without compromising the quality and intensity synonymous with WWE's brand of wrestling.

WWE Speed will be distributed exclusively on X, marking a significant partnership that leverages the platform's vast reach and dynamic content delivery capabilities. This collaboration promises to bring WWE's thrilling action to an even broader audience, offering a unique format that's perfectly suited for the digital age.

Stay tuned for what promises to be an electrifying addition to WWE's programming slate, as WWE Speed gears up to bring the heat to X this spring.


Tags: #wwe #wwe speed #x

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86091/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π