WWE and X Partner Up to Launch "WWE Speed"

WWE has unveiled its latest venture into the world of fast-paced entertainment: WWE Speed. This innovative weekly video series is set to revolutionize the wrestling landscape by featuring explosive, up to 5-minute matches, ensuring a high-octane experience from start to finish. Scheduled to kick off in Spring 2024, WWE Speed is tailored to cater to fans craving quick, action-packed bouts without compromising the quality and intensity synonymous with WWE's brand of wrestling.

WWE Speed will be distributed exclusively on X, marking a significant partnership that leverages the platform's vast reach and dynamic content delivery capabilities. This collaboration promises to bring WWE's thrilling action to an even broader audience, offering a unique format that's perfectly suited for the digital age.

Stay tuned for what promises to be an electrifying addition to WWE's programming slate, as WWE Speed gears up to bring the heat to X this spring.