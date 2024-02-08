News On Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Conference, Start Times For U.S. & UK

As the wrestling community eagerly anticipates the pinnacle event, WWE WrestleMania 40, enthusiasts will tonight tune in to the official press conference.

Scheduled for Thursday, February 8th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). This equates to midnight GMT on Friday, February 9th, for the UK audience.

The conference will feature exclusive insights from WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, alongside wrestling legends The Rock and Roman Reigns.

It also teases a peek into WrestleMania 40's offerings, including post-conference interviews with stars such as Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley.

WWE has made provisions for fans unable to attend in person in Las Vegas. The WrestleMania XL Kickoff will be broadcast live on Peacock, along with WWE’s various social and digital platforms.