WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

News On Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Conference, Start Times For U.S. & UK

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 08, 2024

News On Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Conference, Start Times For U.S. & UK

As the wrestling community eagerly anticipates the pinnacle event, WWE WrestleMania 40, enthusiasts will tonight tune in to the official press conference.

Scheduled for Thursday, February 8th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). This equates to midnight GMT on Friday, February 9th, for the UK audience.

The conference will feature exclusive insights from WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, alongside wrestling legends The Rock and Roman Reigns.

It also teases a peek into WrestleMania 40's offerings, including post-conference interviews with stars such as Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley.

WWE has made provisions for fans unable to attend in person in Las Vegas. The WrestleMania XL Kickoff will be broadcast live on Peacock, along with WWE’s various social and digital platforms.


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia #kickoff

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86085/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π