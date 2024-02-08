Amari Miller Parts Ways with WWE; Reflects on Her Journey and Future

Amari Miller has announced her departure from WWE. Having joined the company in 2021, she was primarily featured on 205 Live and NXT Level Up platforms. Miller's participation in a 20-woman battle royal during the January 10, 2023, episode of NXT was among her notable appearances, prior to sustaining a torn ACL in February 2023.

Following a recovery period, Miller made a return to the ring in December, competing in two subsequent matches. Her final WWE match took place on a January 9 episode of Level Up, where she faced Jaida Parker.

On her Instagram story, Miller shared the news of her WWE exit, stating:

“So today, WWE and I have parted ways, neither one of us decided to resign another contract so my 3 years are up. I am beyond grateful of what they have given me and taught me but my journey there has come to an end, when a door closes one door opens!

Will i keep wrestling who knows, will i lace up my boots again in the future possibly. I got to experience a lifestyle that most ppl dream of and i will NEVER take it back!! On to the next chapter of my life! Thank you Coaches, WWE and the fans who actually supported me and not the fans who were bullsh**ters wishing me bad during my career lol.

Much love!

CAMRON CLAY FKA AMARI MILLER”