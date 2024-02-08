WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Amari Miller Parts Ways with WWE; Reflects on Her Journey and Future

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 08, 2024

Amari Miller Parts Ways with WWE; Reflects on Her Journey and Future

Amari Miller has announced her departure from WWE. Having joined the company in 2021, she was primarily featured on 205 Live and NXT Level Up platforms. Miller's participation in a 20-woman battle royal during the January 10, 2023, episode of NXT was among her notable appearances, prior to sustaining a torn ACL in February 2023.

Following a recovery period, Miller made a return to the ring in December, competing in two subsequent matches. Her final WWE match took place on a January 9 episode of Level Up, where she faced Jaida Parker.

On her Instagram story, Miller shared the news of her WWE exit, stating:

“So today, WWE and I have parted ways, neither one of us decided to resign another contract so my 3 years are up. I am beyond grateful of what they have given me and taught me but my journey there has come to an end, when a door closes one door opens!

Will i keep wrestling who knows, will i lace up my boots again in the future possibly. I got to experience a lifestyle that most ppl dream of and i will NEVER take it back!! On to the next chapter of my life! Thank you Coaches, WWE and the fans who actually supported me and not the fans who were bullsh**ters wishing me bad during my career lol.

Much love!

CAMRON CLAY FKA AMARI MILLER”


Tags: #wwe #nxt #amari miller

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86084/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π