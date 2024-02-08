Sting Reluctant on Winning AEW Tag Team Titles with Darby Allin

In the main event of last night's Dynamite, Sting and Darby Allin triumphed over Ricky Starks and Big Bill to claim the AEW tag team championships. However, according to Fightful Select, Sting was initially reluctant to pursue the titles, expressing a desire to avoid competing for championships during his concluding stint in wrestling. Despite his reservations, the decision for Sting and Allin to vie for the titles was influenced by their unbeaten record as a duo, which logically positioned them as contenders. Despite his initial reluctance, Sting reportedly displayed a positive attitude following the victory, celebrating his first championship win since 2011.

The celebration was short-lived, as Sting and Allin were soon ambushed by the Young Bucks. The attack served to escalate tensions ahead of Sting's retirement match against the Young Bucks at Revolution, a matchup Sting played a crucial role in arranging.