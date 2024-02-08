Big Update Regarding Mercedes Mone's Upcoming Debut with AEW

AEW President Tony Khan revealed on the latest episode of Dynamite that the promotion will host its inaugural 'Big Business' TV special at the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, in five weeks. This announcement confirmed the widespread speculation about the event, which is expected to feature the AEW debut of Mercedes Moné. According to Fightful Select, negotiations between WWE and Mercedes broke down, leading to her signing with AEW in early January.

The report from Fightful elaborated that there was consideration about when to introduce Mercedes, ultimately deciding on the 'Big Business' event at TD Garden as the perfect opportunity. The plans for the special, scheduled for March 13, with the announcement made on the February 7 Dynamite, were apparently in place for weeks.

Speculation about Mercedes making an earlier appearance, possibly at AEW's Grand Slam in New York, was dismissed by sources citing her recovery from a 2023 injury as the reason for the delay. Fightful confirmed with sources from NJPW that Mercedes had not been medically cleared to return to the ring at that time. Furthermore, New Japan Pro Wrestling is reportedly keen on exploring future collaborations with Mercedes.