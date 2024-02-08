AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 2/9/24

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

The February 8, 2024, episode of AEW Rampage was recorded on Wednesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. The following are the match outcomes, as reported by F4Wonline.com:

- The Undisputed Kingdom (comprising Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven) emerged victorious over Best Friends (consisting of Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero).

- The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) overcame the challenge posed by enhancement wrestlers Mondo Rox and Robbie Lit.

- Mistico secured a win against Matt Sydal.

- Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale triumphed over Saraya and Ruby Soho.