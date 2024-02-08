WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 2/9/24

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 08, 2024

The February 8, 2024, episode of AEW Rampage was recorded on Wednesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. The following are the match outcomes, as reported by F4Wonline.com:

- The Undisputed Kingdom (comprising Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven) emerged victorious over Best Friends (consisting of Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero).

- The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) overcame the challenge posed by enhancement wrestlers Mondo Rox and Robbie Lit.

- Mistico secured a win against Matt Sydal.

- Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale triumphed over Saraya and Ruby Soho.

Tony Khan Announces AEW Big Business for Boston

On AEW, Dynamite took the mic and announced that AEW would go to Boston, Massachusetts in five weeks. TD Bank Gardens announced earlier tod [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Feb 07, 2024 09:31PM


Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers #results

