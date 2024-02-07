Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/7/2024)

This week's show starts off immediately inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. where we see a jam-packed crowd as the camera pans the venue. Excalibur welcomes us to the show and mentions that Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland III will get things started this week.

AEW World Championship Eliminator

Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland III

Now we see Hangman Page walking backstage towards the entrance curtain. His theme hits and he begins making his walk down the aisle as fireworks explode and the crowd goes wild. Hangman looks determined this week, with his new Dax Harwood-looking mustache. He settles in the ring and his entrance tune dies down.

From there, the music for his opponent and longtime rival plays and out comes Swerve Strickland. The Mogul Embassy leader is accompanied to the ring by the charismatic and entertaining Prince Nana, who does his always money goofball dance as he walks the AEW number one ranked contender to the ring.

The theme music dies down and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. It's time to find out who will move on to challenge Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view. The fans pop loudly as soon as the bell sounds, which the commentators point out on the broadcast.

Hangman and Swerve go face-to-face in the middle of the ring and the roar from the crowd gets louder. They back up and circle and then eventually lock up to start their trilogy bout here on Dynamite. Swerve Strickland has won both of their previous two in-ring showdowns.

They are slow to get things going here, feeling each other out and not taking too many risks in the early goings of this high stakes eliminator bout. Hangman slaps Swerve, and that injects some immediate energy into this one, as Swerve double leg dives him down to the mat and unloads on him with ground and pound.

On the floor, Swerve sends Hangman over the barricade, backs up and then runs and leaps over it himself, splashing onto Hangman in the process. The commentators point out the obvious, which is that this crowd is going absolutely bonkers for this match right now. It's definitely one of the hotter, louder crowds for a Dynamite show in recent memory.

We hear a lot of loud "Who's House / Swerve's house!" chants and the crowd is quickly becoming a pro-Swerve audience. The commentators acknowledge this on the broadcast as well, stating it feels like it's about 90/10 in favor of The Mogul Embassy leader here in Phoenix. Hangman finally starts fighting back and the crowd boos like crazy.

Page stops and looks around to take in the heel heat he is receiving from this packed crowd in the Footprint Center. Regardless of the crowd reaction, Hangman continues to go to work on Swerve, shifting the momentum into his favor for his first comfortable offensive lead in the contest thus far. We head into a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When we return, we see some more violent back-and-forth action from these two, with Hangman still in the driver's seat for the majority of the action. Swerve starts to fight back, but Hangman decks him and lays him out on the floor. Prince Nana comes over and does his goofy "Swerve" dance next to him, and like Paul Bearer's urn for The Undertaker, it helps Swerve summons the strength to get to his feet and get back into the ring before the count of ten.

Hangman knocks Swerve violently back out to the floor anyways. He heads out after him, grabs a steel chair, and blasts Prince Nana from behind with it, laying him out. After we return following another mid-match commercial time out, we see an insane spot where Swerve hits Hangman with a Dead Eye through a table on the floor off the ring apron.

The table, however, almost didn't break despite the top of Hangman's head bouncing violently into it with a ton of momentum. Thankfully it did break, but the referee still immediately jumped out of the ring and grabbed Hangman's wrist to see if he was okay. Swerve also seemed to immediately check on him.

He was seemingly okay, so Swerve brings him back in the ring and he avoids another Buckshot Lariat attempt. He connects with another JML Driver and immediately goes for the cover, but at the count of two, even without Hangman not kicking out or getting his shoulder up, the bell sounds. The match is over -- and there is no winner.

30-Minute Time-Limit Draw

Tony Schiavone Reveals AEW Revolution 2024 Main Event

The ring announcer informs us that this is a 30-minute time-limit draw. Swerve Strickland grabs the mic and says he didn't go through all that for it to end like this. He says you know how this goes. "Five ... more ... minutes." Hangman lifts his head up, barely, and struggles while leaning against the ropes to try and get back up.

He's laughing and smiling as the fans break out in a loud "Five More Minutes!" chant. Hangman gets on the mic and says "Swerve, you had to beat him tonight to become the AEW World Championship number one contender. Swerve, you didn't do it! You will not be the world heavyweight champion. For you, it's over!"

He rolls out of the ring and begins heading to the back as the fans boo. Tony Schiavone throws his headset down and stands up from the commentary desk. He gets on the house mic. "Tony Khan just spoke with me. This is not done, because we now have two number one contenders. That means at AEW Revolution there will be a three-way match for the title against Samoa Joe." We head to another break on that note.

AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator

"Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Red Velvet

After a quick backstage interview with an angry Samoa Joe reacting to the triple-threat title match announcement for AEW Revolution 2024, we head back inside the Footprint Center for our second match of the evening.

The theme for "The Virtuosa" hits and out comes Deonna Purrazzo to join Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz on special guest commentary for our next match. The theme for the reigning AEW Women's World Champion hits next and out comes "Timeless" Toni Storm accompanied by Mariah May and Luther the Butler.

Now the entrance tune for her opponent hits and out, straight from yo momma's kitchen, comes Red Velvet. She settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. We see Velvet holding her own and doing well early on, but Storm ends up taking over and not only beating her up, but taunting Purrazzo while doing so, en route to a relatively easy victory.

Winner: "Timeless" Toni Storm

Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Volador Jr., Hechicero & Mascara Dorada

Backstage, Orange Cassidy is interviewed with The Best Friends standing behind him. Renee Paquette asks him about his upcoming AEW International Championship defense against Tomohiro Ishii. She also mentions him having a match 24 hours before the Collision title defense, as he'll also be in action on Friday's Rampage.

We head to another commercial break after the backstage interview wraps up. When we return, "Wild Thing" plays and out comes the Blackpool Combat Club trio of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. The three make their custom ring entrance through the crowd and head to the ring to a loud pop from the Phoenix fans.

Out next are their opponents, the trio from CMLL consisting of Volador Jr., Hechicero and Mascara Dorada. The six men are all in the ring and ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Danielson and Hechicero. The commentators talk about their recent match on AEW Collision.

Hechicero takes Danielson down, but Danielson comes back and takes Hechicero down. Hechicero counters out and goes for a bow-and-arrow submission, but Danielson gets free. They shove each other away, and then Hechicero drops Danielson with a shoulder tackle. Hechicero applies a crucifix hold and rolls around the ring with him.

Now we see Hechicero go for the cover, but Danielson kicks out at the count of two. Castagnoli and Dorada tag in and Dorada delivers a chop. Dorada delivers more chops, and then stomps on Castagnoli’s foot. Castagnoli comes back and takes Dorada down. Dorada comes back with a hurricanrana, and then Moxley and Volador tag in.

They exchange elbow strikes and Volador takes Moxley down with a hurricanrana. Volador sends Moxley into the barricade with a dive through the ropes, but then Castagnoli and Danielson attack Volador on the floor. Hechicero and Dorada make the save, and then Moxley gets Volador back into the ring.

Volador goes after Moxley, but Moxley sends him to the floor and takes him out with a dive. Hechicero and Dorada attack Moxley this time, but then Castagnoli and Danielson make the save. The referee separates everyone as the show heads to a commercial. When we return, we see Mox dominating the offense in the ring.

Things build to a spot with Mascara Dorado hitting a Shooting Star Press off the top-rope to a giant pile of bodies on the floor. The fans react with a loud "This is Awesome!" chant as Danielson and Hechicero go back to work as the legal men in the ring. After some more back-and-forth action, we see Castagnoli pick up the win for the BCC in an excellent match. We head to another break.

Winners: Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli

More Luchadores Arrive In AEW, The Undisputed Kingdom Attacks Chuck Taylor

Once the match wraps up, we see some more luchadores from the ringside area hit the ring for a post-match beat down of the Blackpool Combat Club trio after Castagnoli used a low blow to win the match. Out comes Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal to make the save and run them off.

Backstage, we see The Undisputed Kingdom attacking Chuck Taylor of The Best Friends. Adam Cole tells him to "get well soon." The other members of the group throw Taylor down to the ground and walk off as we head to another commercial.

AEW Big Business Coming LIVE To Boston, Mass.

"The Boss" appears to be looming.

When we return from the break, we shoot backstage for the promised "big announcement" from AEW and ROH President Tony Khan.

Khan talks directly into the camera in usual "big announcement" segment fashion. He reveals that AEW will be coming to the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts in five weeks for a special called "AEW Big Business."

Tickets for the show, which goes down in five weeks on Wednesday, March 13, and will air live on TBS. Tickets for the show go on-sale starting this Friday, February 9. He promises it will be a night that we will remember for a long time to come.

Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita

We head back inside the Footprint Center where we hear "Judas" as Chris Jericho makes his way down to the ring for his latest showdown against a member of The Don Callis Family. He settles in the ring as fans continue singing along with his catchy theme.

Now the music for The Don Callis Family star, The Alpha Konosuke Takeshita hits. Out comes the Japanese veteran for our next match of the evening, with Don Callis by his side. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our co-main event of the evening.

Coming out of the gate to get this one started, we see Jericho and Takeshita lock up, and Jericho applies a side-headlock, but Takeshita sends him off the ropes. Jericho comes back and clotheslines Takeshita to the floor. Jericho goes after him, but Takeshita turns it around and delivers a brain buster on the outside.

Takeshita gets Jericho back into the ring and drops him with the Takeshita-line. Takeshita delivers right hands, but Jericho comes back with a few shots. Jericho connects with a double sledge and runs the ropes, but Hobbs trips him up. Takeshita delivers a shot to Jericho, and then Sammy Guevara runs out and hits Hobbs in the back with a chair.

Hobbs rips the chair away, but Guevara drops him with a cutter from the ring steps. Guevara hits Hobbs in the head with the chair and they go into the crowd. Takeshita delivers a jumping knee to Jericho and goes for another, but Jericho dodges the second and dropkicks Takeshita to the floor. Jericho dives from the top to take Takeshita down on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

As we settle back in from the mid-match advertising time out, we see Takeshita and Jericho brawling on the floor at ringside. Takeshita gets Jericho back into the ring and goes for a back senton, but Jericho gets his knees up. Jericho goes for the Lionsault, but Takeshita gets his knees up this time.

Takeshita goes after Jericho, but Jericho drops him and goes for the Walls of Jericho. Takeshita rolls through and drops Jericho with a stalled suplex. Takeshita goes for the Takeshita-line, but Jericho counters with the Codebreaker and gets a two count.

As the action continues, we see Jericho slam Takeshita down and then he goes for the Lionsault, but Takeshita counters with the Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Jericho blocks a knee strike and Takeshita blocks the Judas Effect, and then Takeshita delivers a knee strike.

Jericho comes back with a right hand, and then gets Takeshita up top. Jericho delivers right hands, but Takeshita slips out and delivers an avalanche Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Don Callis gets involved on the apron using a screw driver to hit Jericho. Moments later, we see Takeshita lock Jericho in his own Walls of Jericho /Lion Tamer submission finisher and Jericho shockingly taps out. After the match, we head to another commercial break.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

AEW World Tag-Team Championships

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (C) vs. Sting & Darby Allin

It's main event time!

When we return from the break, the theme for Sting hits and out comes "The Icon" accompanied by a very fired up Darby Allin. The two head to the ring for their big tag-team title opportunity here in our final match of the evening.

After the duo settles in the ring to a huge pop from the Phoenix crowd, the entrance tune for their opponents hits and out comes "Absolute" Ricky Starks and Big Bill. The reigning and defending AEW World Tag-Team Champions settle in the ring.

"The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts begins the formal pre-match ring introductions for the champions and the challengers, but as he finishes them up and the referee is still holding the titles up high to show everyone what they're fighting for, the actual fight itself begins.

Sting leaps across the ring and splashes onto Starks in the corner of the ring. Allin and Big Bill start to mix it up and the ref quickly scurries over and hands the titles out to the production crew at ringside as the bell sounds to officially get this main event title tilt underway.

We see some more brawling from all four in the early goings. The four men end up spilling out to the floor, where two fight off in one side of the building and the other two do the same on the opposite side of the building.

Sting ends up in the crowd above an entrance, where he leaps off and puts one-half of the champs through a table for an explosive pop from the fans and the commentators alike. Shortly after that, we head into a mid-match commercial break as this match continues.

When we return, we see Allin diving out to the floor onto Big Bill, who catches him and violently side-slams him on the unforgiving floor. We see Allin get the rag-doll treatment from Starks and Bill in a two-on-one beat down as Sting is down and out.

Finally, "The Icon" fires up for the big offensive comeback, and he begins taking it to Starks and Bill. We see things build to a big spot where Allin is on Bill's back while Sting has Starks in his Scorpion Death Lock. Darby hits a meteora to put Bill through a table on the floor.

Sting ends up hitting the Scorpion Death Drop on Starks for the win. We have new AEW World Tag-Team Champions! After the match, Sting and Darby Allin celebrate the big win. Sting invites his two sons to come into the ring and celebrate with them. They do. The crowd shows "The Icon" and Darby Allin a ton of love.

Winners and NEW AEW World Tag-Team Champions: Sting & Darby Allin

The Young Bucks With Violent Attack Of Sting & Darby Allin To End The Show

A big gun full of confetti explodes and sprinkles down over the new champions. Just as it seems the show is going off the air on that note, we see The Young Bucks duo of Nicholas and Matthew Jackson dressed in all white suits with baseball bats.

They savagely attack the new AEW World Tag-Team Champions Sting and Darby Allin and the two sons of "The Icon" as the Phoenix fans boo like crazy. Darby's face is badly busted open and his blood pours all over the white jacket of Jackson.

The two hit their BTE Trigger finisher on an incredibly bloody Allin and then continue pummeling Darby and Sting with ground and pound as the fans continue to boo their heads off. They pick up Sting and hold him while they beat him down over-and-over again with a baseball bat.

Jackson hits a running punt to the head of Sting. The two punch away at the two some more and the blood from Allin is covering both of their white suits now. The two finally stop and pick up the AEW World Tag-Team Championships as the fans booing grows even louder. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!