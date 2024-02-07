WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Announces AEW Big Business for Boston

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Feb 07, 2024

On AEW, Dynamite took the mic and announced that AEW would go to Boston, Massachusetts in five weeks.

TD Bank Gardens announced earlier today via X/Twitter that AEW Wrestling would be hosting a show but details were not given until the big announcement was finalized with more details by CEO Tony Khan.

Khan said fans won't want to miss the show and it will be an important night for AEW and the entire pro wrestling industry.

The last time AEW was at TD Garden was on July 19, 2023 for AEW Dynamite. The show was headlined by Blood & Guts and drew an estimated 8,956 tickets distributed.

Tickets for the event will be on sale on February 10. Fans can learn more by clicking here.

 

Source: fightful.com
