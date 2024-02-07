WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Womens's Title Match Announced For Revolution

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Feb 07, 2024

After the number 1 Contender's match between Adma Page and Swerve Strickland went to a draw, and the Main Event Triple Threat Match for the AEW Heavyweight Championship for AEW Revolution was announced on AEW Dynamite, CEO and Owner Tony Khan tweeted and it was announced that the Women's Title Match was set.

"The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo will get her match against "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's Championship at AEW Revolution as the match was confirmed during a matchup between Storm and Red Velvet with Purrazzo on commentary.

 

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #aew #dynamite #results #revolution

