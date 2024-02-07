AEW Womens's Title Match Announced For Revolution

After the number 1 Contender's match between Adma Page and Swerve Strickland went to a draw, and the Main Event Triple Threat Match for the AEW Heavyweight Championship for AEW Revolution was announced on AEW Dynamite, CEO and Owner Tony Khan tweeted and it was announced that the Women's Title Match was set.
"The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo will get her match against "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's Championship at AEW Revolution as the match was confirmed during a matchup between Storm and Red Velvet with Purrazzo on commentary.
I'm very excited for @DeonnaPurrazzo Vs Timeless Toni Storm for the @AEW Women's World Title on March 3 at #AEWRevolution! Great win for Ms Storm tonight vs @Thee_Red_Velvet tonight on @AEWonTV!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 8, 2024
Thank you all watching Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite right NOW on TBS!
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com