Number 1 Contender's Match Goes To Draw, AEW Revolution Main Event Announced

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with an intense match between Swerve Strickland and Adam Page, with the stakes high as the victor would earn the right to face Samoa Joe for the world championship at the upcoming Revolution event. The bout concluded in a draw, leading to a significant twist for the Revolution card: Samoa Joe will now defend his title in a triple-threat match against both Strickland and Page.

A recap of what went down:

Tony Schiavone Reveals AEW Revolution 2024 Main Event

The ring announcer informs us that this is a 30-minute time-limit draw. Swerve Strickland grabs the mic and says he didn't go through all that for it to end like this. He says you know how this goes. "Five ... more ... minutes." Hangman lifts his head up, barely, and struggles while leaning against the ropes to try and get back up.

He's laughing and smiling as the fans break out in a loud "Five More Minutes!" chant. Hangman gets on the mic and says "Swerve, you had to beat him tonight to become the AEW World Championship number one contender. Swerve, you didn't do it! You will not be the world heavyweight champion. For you, it's over!"

He rolls out of the ring and begins heading to the back as the fans boo. Tony Schiavone throws his headset down and stands up from the commentary desk. He gets on the house mic. "Tony Khan just spoke with me. This is not done, because we now have two number one contenders. That means at AEW Revolution there will be a three-way match for the title against Samoa Joe." We head to another break on that note.