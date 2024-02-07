The major headline today involves Anthem Entertainment's unexpected decision to dismiss Scott D’Amore from his position as TNA President. Anthony Cicione has been appointed as the new president of the company and has already communicated with TNA talent and staff. Details regarding the discussions held during a private Zoom call can be found here.

Fightful contacted TNA for comments and received a statement from Cicione, expressing gratitude towards D’Amore for his contributions and assuring that the future of TNA remains secure. The full statement has been made available by Fightful Select and can be viewed in its entirety below.

Statement from TNA Wrestling President Anthony Cicione

I am excited and honored to be the new President of TNA Wrestling, a company rich in tradition and loved by pro wrestling fans worldwide.

This move is intended to further integrate TNA Wrestling into the Entertainment Group of Anthem Sports & Entertainment as we work to leverage the resources of the entire company to add more value in areas such as production, distribution, marketing, viewership, customer acquisition, digital revenue streams, ad sales and sponsorships, and digital tech operations, among others.

Everyone at Anthem Sports & Entertainment is appreciative of and thankful for the years of dedication that Scott D’Amore gave to Anthem, and TNA Wrestling. Scott has been a part of TNA since 2003, holding many key roles. He played a vital role in the growth of the company and the evolution to its strong industry reputation today, including the 2024 return of the TNA Wrestling brand itself. I personally want to thank Scott for the passion he brought to the business and his personal touch with talent.

TNA Wrestling is in a position to take a big leap toward its next stage of growth and expansion. While we can create more operational efficiency the most exciting part is expanding existing revenue streams and developing new ones. Wrestling promotions have evolved from event driven businesses to global media enterprises.

I was in Las Vegas last month for both the Hard To Kill pay-per-view and the next night’s Snake Eyes show. Those were not just the two best pro wrestling shows I have attended, they were record-setting for TNA Wrestling on multiple fronts. That growth, expansion and popularity that thousands witnessed live and in-person in Las Vegas, and live on pay-per-view around the world, will continue in 2024. We have many exciting, groundbreaking announcements coming up over the next few months. Our momentum is continuing.

TNA Wrestling features an incredible roster of in-ring talent who will continue to shine and deliver incredible matches and moments. We have a behind-the-scenes crew and staff who are incredible at their jobs. Our business is being run by experienced professionals, and the fans will notice many improvements in the coming months. TNA’s success is attributable to its teamwork, and that team will continue to grow with more input from Anthem’s top executives, partners and others.

We know departures of well-respected executives can create uncertainty, but we are fully committed to this new business model. We are entering a new stage of growth. These changes bring together more leadership experience to help us elevate our operations.