AEW Unveils Rendition of Sting's Entrance Theme by Mikey Rukus & Anthrax

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 07, 2024

Ahead of tonight's AEW Dynamite episode, the official AEW Music account has unveiled a sneak peek of Sting's new AEW entrance theme, titled "Arrival," a collaboration between Mikey Rukus and Anthrax. Additionally, a new EP, "Sting: The Eras," is set to be released on February 22.

Sting is preparing for his final match at the AEW Revolution event, which is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Furthermore, tonight’s Dynamite will feature Sting and Darby Allin competing against Ricky Starks and Big Bill in a Texas Tornado Match for the AEW Tag Team Championship. The event will be aired live on TBS at 8:00 PM EST.


