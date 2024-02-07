AEW Unveils Rendition of Sting's Entrance Theme by Mikey Rukus & Anthrax

Ahead of tonight's AEW Dynamite episode, the official AEW Music account has unveiled a sneak peek of Sting's new AEW entrance theme, titled "Arrival," a collaboration between Mikey Rukus and Anthrax. Additionally, a new EP, "Sting: The Eras," is set to be released on February 22.
Sting is preparing for his final match at the AEW Revolution event, which is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Furthermore, tonight’s Dynamite will feature Sting and Darby Allin competing against Ricky Starks and Big Bill in a Texas Tornado Match for the AEW Tag Team Championship. The event will be aired live on TBS at 8:00 PM EST.
The Surfer Era— AEWMusic (@AEWmusic) February 7, 2024
The Crow Era
The Showtime Era
The Icon Era
Here is a sneak peek of an epic rendition of the Icon Era @Sting’s #AEW Theme ARRIVAL by @MikeyRukus featuring @Anthrax drummer @skisum!
STING: THE ERAS EP
Arriving 2/22/24 pic.twitter.com/m6JmmcH3Kn
