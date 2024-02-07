WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Tonight to Feature Extended Runtime

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 07, 2024

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for an action-packed episode of Dynamite tonight.

The centerpiece of the evening revolves around AEW President Tony Khan's highly anticipated announcement, amidst rumors of potentially signing either Mercedes Mone or NJPW's Kazuchika Okada, both of whom have caught the attention of All Elite Wrestling.

Speculation is rife that the announcement could also be related to Dynamite taking place in Boston, MA, Mercedes Mone's hometown, setting the stage for her possible debut. Highlighting the card is a marquee matchup between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page, where the victor will earn a World Title opportunity against champion Samoa Joe at the upcoming Revolution event.

The night will also feature battles such as AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill & Ricky Starks clashing with Sting & Darby Allin, Chris Jericho facing off against Konosuke Takeshita, a trios match with Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, & Claudio Castagnoli taking on Mistico, Volador Jr., & Hechicero, and Toni Storm competing against Red Velvet, with Deonna Purrazzo providing commentary during a Women’s World Title Eliminator Match.

Adding to the excitement, Khan has revealed via Twitter that tonight's Dynamite will extend beyond its usual time slot.

