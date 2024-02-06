WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Feb 06, 2024

NXT Tag Team Championship Match Set

The WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line next Tuesday night.

During this week's post-Vengeance Day 2024 episode of WWE NXT from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., the 2024 Dusty Classic winners, The Wolf Dogs, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, came out to do special guest commentary for the opening match.

The opening match saw the team of Axiom and Nathan Frazer pick up a hard-earned victory over Malik Blade and Edris Enofe, only to be attacked by Breakker and Corbin after the match.

This brought out the reigning WWE NXT World Tag-Team Champions, who stared them down from the entrance aisle. Breakker and Corbin shouted from the ring that they should put their titles on-the-line against them next week.

The champs would then respond, "You're on!" while holding their titles up high as the commentary duo of Vic Joseph and Byron Saxton acknowledged this on the broadcast.

Source: rajah.com
