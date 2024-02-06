WWE Raw Crowd Erupts with 'Rocky Sucks' Chants During Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins Exchange

Fan discontent shows no signs of abating, as evidenced by Monday's vocal crowd, whose chants made it evident they are in Cody Rhodes' corner.

The evening commenced with Seth Rollins stepping into the ring, eager to confront Cody Rhodes and inquire whether he would rise to the challenge at WrestleMania. Mention of The Rock by Rollins elicited a wave of boos from the audience. The commentary team, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, touched upon the #WeWantCody movement that gained traction on social media following The Rock's substitution for Cody in the bout against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Upon Cody's arrival in the ring, chants of "Rocky Sucks" echoed throughout, reminiscent of the crowd's reaction to Rocky Maivia in the past, which the commentators did not shy away from acknowledging. Michael Cole even pondered if it was 1996 once more, referencing the era when "Rocky Sucks" was a common jeer against Rocky Maivia's initial, less favorable reception. WWE appears to be embracing this fan reaction, suggesting a potential storyline development. The segment featuring the "Rocky Sucks" chants has been shared widely.