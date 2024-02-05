Japanese Star Asahi Passes Away Aged 21

Actwres girl’Z performer Asahi has tragically died following an unforeseen accident, as announced by the Japanese women's wrestling organization. According to Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the incident is believed to have been a vehicle collision, although official confirmation is pending. At the young age of 21, Asahi's passing marks a significant loss.

Having launched her wrestling career in 2017, Asahi showcased her talents across several promotions including Ice Ribbon, Actwres girl’Z, and Kani KING Produce, among others. In light of this tragedy, Actwres girl’Z has made the decision to postpone their upcoming event scheduled for February 9th in Shinkiba, promising further updates in the near future.

The official statement from the company is as follows:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Asahi, who was taken from us following an unexpected accident. Consequently, our event at Shinkiba on February 9th will be postponed. Details regarding future events will be communicated in the coming days. Our deepest thanks go out to all who have supported Asahi throughout her journey."

WNS extends its deepest sympathies to Asahi's family and friends.