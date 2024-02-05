Japanese Star Asahi Passes Away Aged 21

Actwres girl’Z performer Asahi has tragically died following an unforeseen accident, as announced by the Japanese women's wrestling organization. According to Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the incident is believed to have been a vehicle collision, although official confirmation is pending. At the young age of 21, Asahi's passing marks a significant loss.
Having launched her wrestling career in 2017, Asahi showcased her talents across several promotions including Ice Ribbon, Actwres girl’Z, and Kani KING Produce, among others. In light of this tragedy, Actwres girl’Z has made the decision to postpone their upcoming event scheduled for February 9th in Shinkiba, promising further updates in the near future.
The official statement from the company is as follows:
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Asahi, who was taken from us following an unexpected accident. Consequently, our event at Shinkiba on February 9th will be postponed. Details regarding future events will be communicated in the coming days. Our deepest thanks go out to all who have supported Asahi throughout her journey."
WNS extends its deepest sympathies to Asahi's family and friends.
【大切なお知らせ】— アクトレスガールズ / Actwres girl'Z (@actwresgirlz) February 5, 2024
弊社所属の朝陽が不慮の事故に遭い永眠しました事をご報告申し上げます。
なお、2/9の新木場公演は当面、中止と発表させて頂く事も併せてご報告致します。
今後については一両日中にご案内させて頂きます。
これまで朝陽へのたくさんの応援を頂いた皆様に感謝を申し上げます。 pic.twitter.com/6sOk7w444A
