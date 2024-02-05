Rey Fenix Surgery Speculation Debunked

Rey Fenix's participation in the AEW World Tag Team Fatal-Four Way Number One Contender Match at WrestleDream was notably brief last year, as he was escorted backstage due to complications from a pre-existing injury. Subsequently, he valiantly defended the AEW International Championship, only to relinquish the title to Orange Cassidy on October 10. Since that loss, Fenix has been sidelined from in-ring action, leading to his withdrawal from a scheduled independent event on January 5th.
Addressing speculations during a Wrestling Observer Radio segment, Dave Meltzer dispelled rumors suggesting that Fenix is slated for a hip replacement surgery, confirming such claims to be unfounded.

