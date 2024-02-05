Bullrope Match Set to Headline Tonight's WWE RAW

WWE has officially announced an exciting match-up for the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on February 5.

Cody Rhodes will face off against Shinsuke Nakamura in a thrilling Bullrope Match. This announcement comes after both superstars, known as "The American Nightmare" and "The King of Strong Style" respectively, have been perfecting their skills in the Bullrope Match format across various live events for several months.

The eagerly anticipated match adds to an already packed lineup for the February 5 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, which includes:

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match featuring the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) defending their titles against Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

- A celebration of Gunther's impressive 600-day reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion.

- A Tag Team Contenders Four-Way match with DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods).

- The Miz taking on JD McDonagh in singles competition.

- A mixed tag team match with Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri facing Ivar & Valhalla.