WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Next Week's WWE NXT Episode Post-Vengeance Day: Matches and Segment Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 05, 2024

Next Week's WWE NXT Episode Post-Vengeance Day: Matches and Segment Revealed

The lineup for the upcoming WWE NXT episode, following the first NXT premium live event of 2024, is shaping up.

During the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 PLE in Clarksville, TN, the initial matches and a segment for the next NXT episode on USA Network were revealed.

Scheduled for the Tuesday, February 6, 2024, NXT episode on USA Network are matches featuring Axiom & Nathan Frazer against Edris Enofe & Malik Blade, Lexis King versus Riley Osborne, and a celebration for the 2024 Men’s Dusty Cup winners, The Wolf Dogs (Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin).

Tune in here every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage direct from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024: Behind-the-Scenes News

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 unfolded on a vibrant Sunday night at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, captivating fans worldwid [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 05, 2024 09:24AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #vengeance day

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86032/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π