Next Week's WWE NXT Episode Post-Vengeance Day: Matches and Segment Revealed

The lineup for the upcoming WWE NXT episode, following the first NXT premium live event of 2024, is shaping up.

During the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 PLE in Clarksville, TN, the initial matches and a segment for the next NXT episode on USA Network were revealed.

Scheduled for the Tuesday, February 6, 2024, NXT episode on USA Network are matches featuring Axiom & Nathan Frazer against Edris Enofe & Malik Blade, Lexis King versus Riley Osborne, and a celebration for the 2024 Men’s Dusty Cup winners, The Wolf Dogs (Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin).

Tune in here every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage direct from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.