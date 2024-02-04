Carmelo Hayes Attacks After Dragunov Retains

Hayes consoles an emotional Trick telling him how close he was as Ilja heads up the ramp. Trick looks at Ilja and then out of nowhere, Hayes attacks Trick from behind, clipping his knee out from under him to insanely loud boos from the crowd. Hayes heads under the ring and pulls out a chair and then heads back into the ring.

He hoists the chair up and slams it down into the injured knee of Trick. He then begins to slam the chair into the knee over and over and over again as the fans groan and boo him in the background. He stares down his longtime friend and then continues to beat the crap out of his knee with the chair.

Melo unfolds the chair, sits down in it and lays a "TMG" (Trick Melo Game) shirt on him and taunts him and talks trash to him as fans boo. He extends his arms in cocky fashion and looks around at the crowd reacting to what he just did. He stands up and looks down at Trick with disgust one final time as a loud "F*ck you Melo!" chant breaks out.

Another "Melo sucks!" chant also spreads. He exits the ring as a bunch of officials rush to the scene to keep him off of Trick. He walks to the back talking off-mic about how its' the fans fault this happened. "It's ya'lls fault! You made it like this!" That's how the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 PLE goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!