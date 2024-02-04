NXT North American Championship Match, Champion Retains

Oba Femi in his 1st title defense of the NXT North American Championship since winning the title after cashing in his NXT Breakout contract against his challenger and former champion Dragon Lee.

While Lee tried to use his speed and aerial ability to keep the NCAA star off balance, Femi allowed his size and power to dominate Lee and retain the championship.

Femi’s title reign stands at 27 days, having defeated Lee for the title when he cashed in his Men’s Breakout Tournament title shot on the January 9th episode of NXT.