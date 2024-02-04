WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

NXT North American Championship Match, Champion Retains

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Feb 04, 2024

NXT North American Championship Match, Champion Retains

Oba Femi in his 1st title defense of the NXT North American Championship since winning the title after cashing in his NXT Breakout contract against his challenger and former champion Dragon Lee.

While Lee tried to use his speed and aerial ability to keep the NCAA star off balance, Femi allowed his size and power to dominate Lee and retain the championship.

Femi’s title reign stands at 27 days, having defeated Lee for the title when he cashed in his Men’s Breakout Tournament title shot on the January 9th episode of NXT.

 

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86029/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π