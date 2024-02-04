NXT Women's Champion Retains Even Against The Odds

During the NXT Women's Championship match between Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria NXT Breakout winner Lola Vice cashed in her contract and made the match a triple threat.
Vice had multiple opportunities to win the match but thanks to interference from Tatum Paxley taking out Perez allowed Valkyria to hit Vice with her finish to retain the championship.
WHAT IS GOING ON?! @lolavicewwe just cashed in her #NXTBreakout Contract. This is now a Triple Threat Match! #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/6GYvfE0Ogg— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2024
