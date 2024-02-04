WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
2024 Dusty Rhodes Classic Are Crowned

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Feb 04, 2024

In the opening contest of NXT Vengeance Day saw "The War Dogs" Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker defeat "TrickMelo" Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. 

The match's closing saw Hayes push Williams out of the line of fire from a spear from Breakker that led to the 3 count and gave the win of the 2024 Dusty Classic to the War Dogs.

Breakker and Corbin have been impressive as a team and one can only wonder if the pair will look to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #results

