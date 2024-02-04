Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, February 3, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (2/3/2024)

The usual Elton John-led "Saturday Night's Alright For Fightin'" theme and opening video airs to get us started. We then shoot inside Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX. where Tony Schiavone welcomes us to the show.

Proving Ground Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Keith

Dasha Gonzalez hops on the mic in the ring and introduces Eddie Kingston. "The Mad King" emerges and settles inside the ring for our first match of the evening. Already in the ring is his opponent, "The Bounty Hunter" Bryan Keith.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see "The Mad King" start off strong, and the "Eddie! Eddie!" chants begin early. "The Bounty Hunter," however, starts to take over as we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, we see Keith completely dominating the action, taking it to the AEW Continental Crown Champion. Tony Schiavone calls this a career-making performance for Keith, who is showing off his skills on TNT in prime time against a champion, in front his home state crowd in Texas.

Kingston hits a big spinning back fist but somehow Keith kicks out of the follow-up pin attempt. Kingston fires up again and goes to work on Keith with machine gun chops in the corner as the crowd comes to a roar in the background. He slaps a sleeper hold on Keith, who begins fading. Kingston turns him for a DDT.

The two begin trading smacks back-and-forth in the middle of the ring and then out of nowhere, "The Mad King" mixes in his spinning back-fist finisher once again. He decks Keith and falls on him for the pin fall victory. Excellent opener for this week's Collision.

Winner: Eddie Kingston

"The Bounty Hunter" Bryan Keith Is #AllElite

After the match, Tony Schiavone gets in the ring to interview both guys. He talks to Kingston, who makes a few comments and then tells Schiavone to go talk to Keith. Schiavone says he's got some exciting news for Keith. "Starting tonight, Bryan Keith is #AllElite." The graphic airs on the big screen as his home state crowd chants his name.

Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero

Bryan Keith gets emotional upon hearing the news. Kingston heads over and hugs him in a cool moment, but then we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme of Bryan Danielson. Out comes "The American Dragon" and the man who doesn't respect Kingston, whom he thinks is a bum. The fans chant "Yes! Yes! Yes!" as he comes to the ring.

He raises Keith's hand to celebrate with him as we head into another commercial break, with the commentators telling us his match against CMLL's Hechicero, who we see watching on a monitor backstage, is next.

When we return, we see footage of the four CMLL guys beating down Jon Moxley after his match with Jeff Hardy on AEW Dynamite. We then see exclusive footage from after the match of Mox reacting to what happened and talking about how the BCC guys weren't there. He mentions how they study the sport and its' history, but their actions will have consequences.

He says, "This ain't like that show on the other channel, easy lazy American wrestlers." Powerful stuff. We then return inside the arena where the theme for Hechicero hits and out comes the masked luchadore for our next match of the evening. He held and lit fire for his entrance, which was cool. It looked like he came close to burning himself at one point.

His mask isn't melted though, so assuming he's fine. He speaks in Spanish into the camera as he finishes his entrance. He settles in the ring to a decent pop and his entrance tune dies down. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Danielson fired away with some kicks, but the CMLL star starts taking it to him.

Danielson gets a choke at one point, but Hechicero escapes and then begins firing up on offense and taking over. He takes the fight to "The American Dragon" on the floor at ringside as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see the BCC member is still on the defensive, with Hechicero dominating the action at this point.

Hechicero hits his big trademark running knee in the corner on Danielson. He then brings him up to the top-rope and starts blasting him with punches. Danielson fights back and headbutts Hechicero down to the mat. He leaps off the top-rope but Hechicero catches his arm on the way down and slaps him in a very unique submission hold that he turns into a pin attempt.

Danielson kicks out and starts to fight back. After some more back-and-forth action, Danielson pulls off the win. After the match, the CMLL guys look to attack when Claudio Castagnoli's theme hits and he runs out to make the save and run them off.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

FTR & Daniel Garcia Talk About Tonight's Main Event

We head backstage to Lexy Nair, who is standing by with FTR and Daniel Garcia. They talk about their newfound bond as a trio and how they're in the trios rankings even if they aren't in the tag-team rankings. They talk about their showdown tonight against The Patriarchy.

HOOK vs. The Outrunners

From there, we shoot back inside the arena where Dasha introduces HOOK. The FTW Champion makes his way out and heads down to the ring for scheduled two-on-one handicap action. Already in the ring is his opponents, The Outrunners.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see HOOK immediately taking it to his opposition, popping his hips and sending both guys flying. They hit some double-team spots on him, but as they gloat to the crowd, HOOK stands up behind them.

HOOK takes back over and launches one of the guys out to the floor before locking in his Red Rum finisher on the other for the quick victory. He takes his FTW Championship and just as fast as he came, he went. We head to another commercial break.

Winner: HOOK

Tony Schiavone Interviews Mark Briscoe In The Ring

When we return from the break, Tony Schiavone is standing in the ring. He introduces Mark Briscoe. We hear "Reach for the sky, boy!" and out he comes to the ring. Schiavone brings up what he said last week about FTR and Daniel Garcia. He begins by saying it feels damn good to be in Texas tonight.

Briscoe talks about how special this is for him because he grew up watching Schiavone on TV with his brother. He brings up him interviewing the best talkers in wrestling like Dusty Rhodes and Ric Flair. He mentions being attacked by The House Of Black. He says Daniel Garcia and FTR who helped him beat them down.

As he continues talking, the lights in the building go out. The House of Black appear on the big screen and Malakai Black talks about loving magic. He particularly likes making people disappear. The lights come back on and Schiavone is gone. Briscoe looks around and walks off.

Serena Deeb vs. Queen Aminata

We shoot to a video package looking at the Cope Open with Adam Copeland. After it wraps up, a graphic flashes on the screen as the commentators promote that we will hear from Adam Copeland next week on AEW Collision in Las Vegas, Nevada.

From there, we see Serena Deeb make her way down to the ring for our next match of the evening. After she settles in the ring, her theme music dies down and the entrance tune of her opponent, Queen Aminata plays. Aminata heads down to the ring for this women's singles bout.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Deeb immediately takes control of the action coming out of the gate, taking Aminata down and tieing her up in all kinds of submission attempts. Aminata fights back and puts Deeb down with authority for a close pin attempt as we head into a mid-match commercial.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Deeb fighting from underneath back into competitive form. She ultimately gets Aminata back down on the mat and slaps on the Serenity Lock for the submission victory. After the match, we head to another break as the commentators promote Swerve Strickland coming up next.

Winner: Serena Deeb

Tony Schiavone Interviews Swerve Strickland In The Ring

When we return from the break, we see Tony Schiavone standing in the ring and he introduces his guest at this time, Swerve Strickland. The Mogul Embassy leader makes his way out accompanied by Prince Nana, who dances his goofy-ass off as he heads to the ring and I pop on my couch by myself loud enough to wake my neighbors dog.

Strickland settles in the ring and Schiavone welcomes him. Strickland talks about it being Black History Month. He gives some specific shout outs to legends, such as Ron Simmons, those in other companies, such as Kofi Kingston, and the ROH Women's Champion Athena.

Swerve goes on to talk about how he's ready to get the AEW World Championship he said he was gonna capture when he first arrived in AEW. He mentions beating Hangman Page twice already and says after his beats Hangman on Wednesday, he's back after the title. He tells Nana he wants no interferences when he fights Hangman to determine Samoa Joe's title challenger.

Red Velvet vs. Vertvixen

Back inside the arena, the theme for Red Velvet plays and out she comes, straight out of yo momma's kitchen, for our next match of the evening. Already in the ring is her opponent for this singles showdown, Vertvixen.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see the two tie up in the ring into a side head lock by Velvet, who drops Vertvixen, then a suplex and powerbomb takedown by Vertvixen for a two count on a pin attempt.

From there, we see a kick to the face of Velvet in the corner, punches and chops exchanged and then a drop toe-hold sends Vertvixen into the ropes. From there it's a knee to back of Vertvixen and then a Stir Up Driver by Velvet for the victory. We head to another commercial break.

Winner: Red Velvet

FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. Christian Cage, Killswitch & Nick Wayne

It's main event time!

We return from the break to the familiar sounds of Christian Cage's theme song. Out comes the TNT Champion accompanied by the rest of The Patriarchy -- Killswitch and Nick Wayne. Also with them is Nick Wayne's mom. They settle in the ring for our final match of the evening.

Now the entrance tune for their opposition plays, and out first comes Daniel Garcia to a big pop. We hear his friend, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard joining Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness and Kevin Kelly on special guest commentary for this one. FTR's theme hits next and out comes Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our main event of the evening here on this week's episode of AEW Collision on TNT from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.

After some early back-and-forth action from multiple members of both teams, we see Daniel Garcia and Nick Wayne as the legal two men in the ring for the first time in the bout. The commentators admit this is the pairing in this bout that they wanted to see the most. These two pick up the pace and the crowd comes to life.

Garcia and FTR knock Cage and his duo out to the floor. Garcia does the pose for his goofy dance, as do FTR, for a big pop. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Killswitch is easily handling the trio of FTR and Garcia with punishing offense by himself. He keeps going to try and finish things off, but the pins keep getting broken up. As the action continues, we head into another mid-match advertising time out.

Following the final commercial time out of the evening, we see things go wild to wrap up this main event trios bout. When all is said-and-done, it is Nick Wayne and Daniel Garcia battling to the finish line

Garcia ends up scoring the pin fall after avoiding a spear and rolling up Wayne. After the match, Garcia does his dance to taunt Christian at ringside. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Daniel Garcia & FTR