Champ Advocates for Return of Six-Sided Ring in TNA for Special Events

In a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Jordynne Grace, the TNA Knockouts Champion, shared her insights on the world of professional wrestling. She expressed her opinion on the iconic six-sided ring, stating she wouldn't prefer it to return on a permanent basis.

However, Grace is enthusiastic about the idea of reintroducing it for notable pay-per-view events like Slammiversary or Bound For Glory, believing it would add an extra layer of excitement to these already significant occasions. Additionally, she mentioned her eagerness to see the return of the Elevation X match, hinting at her desire for innovative match types to enhance the wrestling experience.