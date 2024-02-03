Backstage Response to WWE's Decision for The Rock to Face Roman Reigns Over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

WWE has revised its WrestleMania 40 lineup, substituting Cody Rhodes' bout against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with a match featuring The Rock vs. Roman Reigns. This adjustment comes from a PWInsider report, which indicates that the decision to bring in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was made to bolster WrestleMania's appeal following the removal of CM Punk and Brock Lesnar from the event under different circumstances.

Some insiders suggest that Johnson's involvement was a strategic move to ensure WrestleMania's success. Yet, there's speculation that The Rock's push for the match was influenced by his considerable financial stake in WWE, particularly a $30 million stock payout tied to achieving specific benchmarks. These insiders also highlighted that Johnson viewed a showdown with Reigns as more beneficial for WWE than a match against Rhodes, emphasizing the match's potential significance.

Despite various shifts in WrestleMania's lineup, the narrative conveys a clear message: "The Rock was back in the game," with WWE's senior leadership showing full backing for Johnson's proposals. The decision considered Johnson's dual roles as a Board member and a prominent Hollywood figure, along with endorsements from influential figures like Ari Emanuel and Nick Khan. The consensus was that a marquee match featuring Rock and Reigns would not only draw a broader audience but also inject WWE with much-needed vitality amid the turbulence of the Vince McMahon controversies.