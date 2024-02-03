WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview for Tonight's AEW Collision Event in Edinburg, TX

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 03, 2024

All Elite Wrestling makes its comeback at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX, with a fresh episode of AEW Collision on the agenda.

Scheduled for tonight's episode of the prime-time Saturday night show are the following matches:

- Bryan Danielson versus Hechicero

- Eddie Kingston taking on Bryan Keith

- A tag team match featuring Christian Cage & The Patriarchy (comprising Killswitch & Nick Wayne) against FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & Daniel Garcia

- Serena Deeb goes head-to-head with Queen Aminata

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 03, 2024 12:59PM


Tags: #aew #collision

