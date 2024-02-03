Preview for Tonight's AEW Collision Event in Edinburg, TX

All Elite Wrestling makes its comeback at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX, with a fresh episode of AEW Collision on the agenda.
Scheduled for tonight's episode of the prime-time Saturday night show are the following matches:
- Bryan Danielson versus Hechicero
- Eddie Kingston taking on Bryan Keith
- A tag team match featuring Christian Cage & The Patriarchy (comprising Killswitch & Nick Wayne) against FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & Daniel Garcia
- Serena Deeb goes head-to-head with Queen Aminata
