Sammy Guevara Declares Medical Clearance on February 2nd AEW Rampage

Sammy Guevara, the former TNT Champion, made an impactful return to AEW during a backstage segment on the February 2nd edition of AEW Rampage, announcing his medical clearance to compete. Guevara had been sidelined since his appearance at AEW Battle of the Belts IX on January 13, where he teamed up with Chris Jericho in a losing effort against AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill and Ricky Starks. The match saw Guevara taking a risky leap off part of the stage towards the end, only for Powerhouse Hobbs to intervene, saving Ricky Starks from the impact.

In his eagerly anticipated comeback promo, Guevara didn't mince words, directly calling out Hobbs and signaling his intentions to confront him head-on. Adding a twist to his return, Guevara ambiguously declared his intentions towards the Don Callis Family, stirring speculation and excitement about his next moves in the AEW arena.

