Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, February 2, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner, as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (2/2/2024)

The usual "This is Rampage, baby!" theme hits and then we shoot inside the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA. where Excalibur and Tony Schiavone welcome us to this week's show.

Private Party vs. Top Flight

We get right down to the ring with our first match of the evening. Already in the ring are the two teams involved, which are Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) and Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin). The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Dante and Quen start the match and Dante delivers shots to Quen into the corner. Darius tags in, and he and Dante double-team Quen for a bit. Darius goes for the cover, but Quen kicks out. Dante comes back in, and Top Flight double-team Quen again.

Dante goes for the cover, but Quen kicks out. Quen comes back and tags in Kassidy. Kassidy takes Dante down on the outside after Darius tagged in. Kassidy drops Darius with a cutter in the ring and goes for the cover, but Darius kicks out.

Kassidy and Quen double-team Darius for a bit, and then Quen connects with a double stomp over Kassidy’s shoulders. Darius comes back with body shots to Quen, but Quen sends Dante to the floor. Quen gets a roll-up and grabs the ropes, but Action Andretti at ringside knocks his hand off the ropes.

Darius rolls up Quen for a two count as the show heads to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return from the break, we see the match still in progress. Darius comes back against Quen and Kassidy. Darius sends Quen to the outside and kicks Kassidy in the head.

From there, Dante Martin tags back in and Top Flight double-team Kassidy, but Kassidy comes back with shots to both. Kassidy and Quen drop Dante with Silly String, and the Quen follows with a Shooting Star Press.

Quen goes for the cover, but Darius breaks it up. Dante comes back and slams Quen down as Kassidy gets sent to the outside and Dante gets the pin fall, ending an excellent opener to set the tone for this evening.

Winners: Top Flight

Sammy Guevara Is Coming For Powerhouse Hobbs

Now we head to Renee Paquette, who is backstage with Sammy Guevara. "The Spanish God" talks about being cleared to compete again and mentions how things have become personal between himself and The Don Callis Family. He says he's coming for Powerhouse Hobbs. We head to another break.

Latest With Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

When we return, we see Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal arguing and bickering again. Jarrett tells Lethal he's too nice. He says they need to get back to being ruthless no-good son of a bitches. He says he's running the meeting next week. Karen says, "You are a nice guy" as they walk off and Lethal is lost in thought.

Tag-Title Eliminator

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (C) vs. The Dark Order

Back inside the arena, the theme for Ricky Starks hits and the crowd goes bonkers for their hometown guy as he and fellow AEW Tag-Team Champion Big Bill make their way down to the ring for our next match of the evening. As they do, Darby Allin is introduced on special guest commentary.

In the ring are their opponents for this non-title bout, which is a title eliminator with The Dark Order duo of Alex Reynolds and John Silver competing for a future title opportunity. The bell sounds and Silver and Reynolds rush over and attack Starks and Bill. The fans loudly boo, as they show their love for Starks in obvious fashion.

They chant "Let's go Ricky!" as he continues to get double-teamed by Silver and Reynolds in the ring. He finally tags in the big man and in comes Big Bill to clean house. Evil Uno gets on the apron but Bill kicks him out to the floor.

Bill ends up on the floor where Reynolds tries to dive through the ropes for a splash, but Bill catches him and slams him. Silver ends up blasting Bill from behind and now The Dark Order duo go to work with double-team action on the big man at ringside. Starks ends up getting the hot tag and helping his team get the win. He and Darby stare each other down afterwards.

Winners: Ricky Starks & Big Bill

Powerhouse Hobbs Responds To Sammy Guevara

We head backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with Don Callis and Powerhouse Hobbs. She brings up the comments from Sammy Guevara earlier tonight, who says he's coming for Powerhouse Hobbs. Callis mocks Guevara for talking about his family and baby too much. "Congratulations, you can re-produce!"

Hobbs chimes in after Callis finishes up and says he's got kids, too, three of them that depend on their daddy. He says Sammy won't be the first person to come after him. He says look at his track record and know he's coming after you, too. He tells Guevara to hope he doesn't find him first.

Willow Nightingale vs. Queen Aminata

Back inside the arena, Willow Nightingale's upbeat theme hits and out she comes with Kris Statlander and a gloom, unhappy Stokely Hathaway by her side. Stokely is holding signs that Kris makes him hold up and flip through, which have pro-Willow comments on them.

She settles in the ring for this singles contest and then the theme for her opponent hits. Out comes Queen Aminata. She settles in the ring with her 0-2 record on AEW Rampage. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Aminata does well early, but Willow quickly starts to take over.

Willow takes it to Aminata for a few moments and then heads to the top-rope, where she leaps off with a big drop kick that sends her to the floor. She walks the apron to go out after her, but the Queen hops up and trips up Willow. She starts to take over on offense as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

We return to some more back-and-forth offensive action from the two and then ultimately, Willow Nightingale hits Queen Aminata with her Doctor Bomb finisher. After the win, Stokely Hathaway, still bummed out, comes in the ring with Kris Statlander. Willow gives him a big hug and then shakes hands with Aminata.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

The Undisputed Kingdom Confront Orange Cassidy

Next week on Rampage, it will be Roderick Strong, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett of The Undisputed Kingdom taking on Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy in Trios action. This was announced when The Undisputed Kingdom confronted Orange Cassidy during a Renee Paquette interview backstage.

Mistico, Volador Jr., Hechicero & Mascara Dorada vs. Christopher Daniels, Matt Sydal, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

It's main event time!

We shoot backstage to Renee Paquette upon returning from the break. She is with Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander when they are confronted by Saraya, Ruby Soho and Harley Cameron. Cameron ends up biting Stokely Hathaway. They bicker and a tag bout is set for next week. It isn't said which two or what show, but likely Rampage, and likely Saraya & Harley Cameron vs. Willow & Kris.

Back inside the arena, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker make their way out to the ring for our final match of the evening. Also coming out on their team is Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels. After the four man team settle in the ring, their music dies down.

Now the ring announcer introduces their opponents, all four men from CMLL -- Mistico, Volador Jr., Hechicero & Mascara Dorada. Excalibur tries explaining to everyone watching which one is which and why each are important and what they are each known for. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Sydal and Mascara Dorada kick things off for their respective teams. Sydal does a good job setting the early offensive lead for his team. Sydal goes behind for a waist-lock, but Dorada turns it around. Sydal comes back with a hurricanrana, but Dorada delivers one of his own. Menard and Volador tag in for their respective teams.

Volador takes Menard down with a hurricanrana, and then follows with a thrust kick. Daniels and Mistico tag in, and Daniels applies a side-headlock. Mistico sends him off the ropes, but Daniels takes him down again. Mistico comes back with a handspring elbow shot and follows with a cross-body for a one count. Mistico takes Daniels down again, and Daniels goes to the floor.

Daniels comes back in, but Mistico delivers a shot and follows with a kick in the corner. Hechicero tags in and drops Daniels with a dropkick. The CMLL guys triple-team Daniels for a bit after Dorada tags in. Dorada connects with a running Shooting Star Press and goes for the cover, but Sydal breaks it up. Dorada chops Daniels in the corner a few times, but Daniels comes back with a kick and a back-heel trip.

Parker and Menard come in and double-team Dorada and Volador. Sydal tags in as Menard and Parker continue to double-team Dorada. Sydal goes for the cover, but Dorada kicks out. Sydal applies a bow-and-arrow submission on Dorada as the show heads to a commercial. When we return from the break, we see all eight men in the ring in a stand-off as high spot central breaks out.

Every man flies all over the place until we're down to Daniels and Hechicero. Daniels looks for his Angel's Wings trademark spot, but the CMLL star avoids it and rolls through, rolling him all around the ring and then rolling him up for a pin attempt. He gets the three-count to end an excellent main event that felt very different than most weeks matches on Rampage. Excalibur hypes Hechicero vs. Bryan Danielson for Collision tomorrow night. That's how this week's show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Mistico, Volador Jr., Hechicero & Mascara Dorada