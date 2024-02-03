WWE SmackDown Results (2/2/2024)

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, February 2, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner, as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/2/2024)

This week's show kicks off with the usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by John Cena. We then shoot live inside Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. where Corey Graves welcomes us to the show.

Roman Reigns & The Bloodline Have Arrived

We shoot to the backstage area where we see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline walking the hall ways. We then shoot into a lengthy recap video package looking back at this past Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event.

Men's & Women's Royal Rumble Winners Arrive

The video package wraps up and then we see a live shot of "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes backstage. The camera angle switches to show Bayley and Damage CTRL also arriving to the building for the show, with Corey Graves reminding us her WrestleMania 40 decision is coming tonight.

WWE U.S. Champion Logan Paul Kicks Off The Show

Inside Legacy Arena, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of Logan Paul. Out comes the WWE United States Champion to the ring to kick off this week's show. As he settles in the ring, play-by-play man Graves introduces his color-commentator, Wade Barrett. The two welcome us to the show.

Paul gets on the mic and the fans boo. He says Alabama sucks and then mentions how he admits he took Kevin Owens lightly, and that "The Prize Fighter" is tougher than he thought. He says Owens inflicted more damage on him than even Floyd Mayweather. He says Owens made him bleed and almost knocked him out, but he still lost.

He continues and mocks CM Punk for not being able to live his WrestleMania dream due to a triceps injury. He mocks others for dealing with knee issues. He says he doesn't get hurt. He asks when the fans are gonna get it, he's the best talent on this brittle roster. As he keeps talking trash, the theme for Kevin Owens cuts him off.

Owens says as good as it would be to be U.S. Champion, it was better to get to just beat the hell out of him. He says now that he's done that and got it out of his system, he's ready to take that title off of him. Paul says he should have used his one and only opportunity at the title better.

He says the brass knuckles was his plan. He was playing chess and Owens was playing Go-Fish. He gets in the ring and admits he got caught using the brass knucks. He gets in Paul's face and says he's gonna take his title. Paul tells him to back up because he stinks.

Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory

Owens says he bathed in Prime before he got here. Paul says it must not have been Cherry Freeze, because it's awesome. Paul tells Owens he needs to get ready for a fight, and he's gonna go get ready to talk trash about him on commentary. With that said, the theme for Austin Theory hits and out he comes accompanied by Grayson Waller.

As he heads to the ring, Paul settles in on guest commentary. On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, the commentators hype the face to face confrontation between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes tonight.

We see Paul sitting comfortably next to Graves and Barrett as the bell sounds to start off Owens and Theory in the ring. Owens takes Theory down and controls him with a head lock as Paul laughs off Barrett's accusations of him being afraid of Owens. We head to a mid-match break on that note.

When we return, we see Theory is still dominating the action over Owens since the break. Theory comes close to finishing off Owens a few times, but then we get to the finishing sequence, which sees Waller hop on the aron and try to sneak brass knuckles to Theory.

Owens gets them and blasts Waller and then Theory with them while Logan Paul was distracting the ref. He turned around in time to count three to give Owens the win. Owens chases Paul through the crowd after the match.

Winner: Kevin Owens

Naomi, Tiffany Stratton Sign With SmackDown

We shoot backstage and we see Naomi coming out of Nick Aldis' locker room, to the excitement of Bianca Belair, Shotzi and Michin. Tiffany Stratton walks up and asks where her applause is because she just signed with SmackDown, too. She smacks Michin in the face and walks off. Aldis comes out and makes a match for them tonight.

Fatal-4-Way Tag-Team Qualifier Match

Pretty Deadly vs. LWO vs. Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne vs. Angel & Humberto

Back inside the arena, Pretty Deadly make their way to the ring for a Fatal-4-Way Tag-Team Qualifier match with tag-title implications. As they settle in the ring, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Belair talking to Aldis about what she has to do to get a shot at IYO SKY if Bayley picks Rhea Ripley for WrestleMania.

Logan Paul comes up and cuts off Belair and offends her, saying he wants a match against someone tonight, anyone but Kevin Owens. Belair and him argue about him cutting her off and he walks off. We shoot to a Legado Del Fantasma vignette with Santos Escobar hyping up Angel and Humberto and their new female member, Elektra Lopez.

Out comes Angel and Humberto accompanied by the others from the group. Already in the ring is LWO and the duo of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, as well as the Pretty Deadly duo that came to the ring prior to the break. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Bate beats down a member of Pretty Deadly early on and then tags in Pete Dunne, who picks up where he left off. We head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, Graves informs us the winning team from this match will face the team that wins a fatal-4-way tag bout on Monday's Raw. The winner of that match will challenge Judgment Day for the gold at Elimination Chamber.

As the action continues, we see Bate and Dunne pick up the pace and take over on offense, with "The BruiserWeight" setting the crowd on fire en route to picking up the victory for his team. With the win, Bate and Dunne will face the winner of Monday's Fatal-4-Way tag bout to decide the challengers for the titles at the Chamber PLE.

Winners and ADVANCING to No. 1 Contender match: Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne

Damage CTRL Shows True Colors ... And Bayley Heard It All

We see footage of Bayley winning the Women's Royal Rumble and then her being confronted by Nia Jax on Raw and revealing that she will make her decision regarding her pick for which title she is going after at WrestleMania tonight on SmackDown.

As we return live, we see the Damage CTRL members Asuka, Kairi Sane and IYO SKY all laughing with their titles and saying among themselves, "Don't worry ... Bayley is done tonight!"

They walk off laughing and the camera pans to show Bayley could over-hear them saying that in the background. The whole crowd in the arena is heard saying "Awwww!" as Bayley makes a sad face. We head to another commercial break on that note.

When we return, Bayley is introduced as the Women's Royal Rumble winner for 2024 and out she comes accompanied by Damage CTRL. It's time to find out who Bayley is going to challenge for a title at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, PA. Her music dies down as she and Damage CTRL settle in the ring.

Also in the ring is Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, who is standing in the background in the corner. Fans chant "Bayley! Bayley!" She talks about how this year is special at WrestleMania. She's competed in it in the past, she's even hosted the show. She says this year is special because she has her girls with her -- Damage CTRL.

She says Damage CTRL is more than just the best women's faction of all time, Damage CTRL is family. As she is saying this, Asuka, Kairi Sane and IYO SKY can be seen giggling in the background right behind her. Bayley says she wants to prove she is the best. She says to be the best she wants to beat one of the absolute best.

Bayley says this brings her to Rhea Ripley. She says or she can go a different route and fight a different fight, because sometimes it's not all about holding a title. Sometimes it's more personal. Sometimes it comes down to what's in your heart and proving people wrong.

She says, as she turns to look at Damage CTRL, that sometimes the people you thought were your biggest support system and your friends are your biggest enemies. She asks if they're done laughing. She then says something in Japanese. She says she learned how to speak it after hearing them talk so often behind her back.

As she continues, she brings up how IYO turned on her when Asuka and Kairi Sane came around. Kairi and Asuka get around Bayley and attack her from behind. They all start stomping her out and beating her down as fans boo. Bayley pulls out a lead pipe she had concealed on herself and starts beating them all down with it.

The only two left in the ring are Bayley and IYO SKY. Bayley has her pipe and SKY has her title. Bayley holds back from blasting the champ. IYO ducks for cover and leaves the ring. "And about that announcement, IYO I'll see you at WrestleMania!" says Bayley, who slams down the mic as the crowd explodes. This was so well done.

The Final Testament Brawls With Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits

It's time to head back into the ring for our next match of the evening. The lights go black-and-white on the broadcast and out led by Paul Ellering and Scarlett come the trio of Karrion Kross and The Authors of Pain. They settle in the ring for scheduled six-man tag-team action.

Their music dies down and now the theme for their opponents hits and out comes Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. The six men collide in the ring and immediately start brawling wildly as the crowd comes unglued. Lashley gets his hands on Kross, but Scarlett jumps on his back and scratches at his eyes like she did last week.

Before she can do any real damage, however B-Fab hits the ring and attacks Scarlett. She and The Final Testament group run off to the back as Lashley and The Profits stand tall. The commentators talk about how B-Fab has joined the group and evened the battle they have against The Final Testament, which is still unsettled.

Nick Aldis' Meets With Bron Breakker & Jade Cargill

We head backstage where Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce are talking as Bron Breakker is standing there holding a SmackDown contract. Pearce convinces him to hear an offer from him before making a decision. He agrees and says he'll hold onto his SmackDown contract before signing it and he'll see Pearce on Monday.

After that, in comes Jade Cargill. She tells Aldis he wanted to meet her and asks if this is a good time. He says it is but first tells Pearce to leave. Pearce does but first mocks him for being a James Bond villain and warns Cargill he's in a mood tonight.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin

It's main event (match) time!

Back inside the arena, the theme for Tiffany Stratton hits and out comes the former NXT Women's Champion for our next match of the evening. As she settles into the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, Michin makes her way out and settles in the ring. The bell sounds and we get this one officially off-and-running. Stratton starts off strong, but Michin takes over and controls the flow of the action for the next couple of minutes.

Stratton trips Michin up on the ring apron from the floor as we head into a mid-match break with her now in the offensive driver's seat. When we return, Tiffy gets in Michin's face and yells at her telling her she's nothing. Michin slaps her back for slapping her backstage earlier and fights back.

Tiffy-Time ultimately kicks in from there on, as the former NXT Women's Champion takes back over and hits a big Alabama Slam before heading to the top-rope and finishing this one off with her Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns Go Face-To-Face

It's main event (segment) time!

We see an advertisement for GUNTHER celebrating 600 days as Intercontinental Champion and The Kabuki Warriors defending their tag titles against Kayden Carter & Katana Chance on Monday's RAW.

Next week's SmackDown we'll see Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate facing the winner of a RAW Fatal-4-Way. Nick Aldis will announce Logan Paul's next U.S. title challenger next week on SmackDown as well. We head to Nick Aldis in the ring but before he says a word, Roman Reigns' theme hits.

"The Tribal Chief" settles in the ring "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. He gets on the mic and tells Birmingham to "Acknowledge him!" They do with a big reaction.

He goes on to react to comments Seth Rollins made about him on RAW when trying to lure Cody Rhodes into challenging for his title at WrestleMania. He says he ain't begging for Cody to fight him. He takes shots at Rollins for working ten times more than him but making ten times less.

Cody Rhodes' theme hits and out comes "The American Nightmare" to a big pop. As he makes his way down to the ring, the commentators inform us that his big WrestleMania 40 decision is coming up next. On that note, we head into a quick commercial break.

When we return, Cody settles in the ring and the fans chant his name. He asks Birmingham what they want to talk about, and then asks Roman the same. He says he imagined this conversation being a bit more private. He asks to indulge him and excuse his fellow Bloodline members so they can talk.

Reigns does, but Heyman stays by his side. Cody goes over the comments Rollins made about Reigns title being the Hollywood title. He says call it what you want, he still wants the title Reigns has. He asks what "Finishing The Story" is. Cody says Reigns claims he owns the ring, the fans and everything in WWE.

Cody says is finishing the story taking Reigns' title or taking everything from him. He says he wants more than Reigns' title. He says he's coming for him -- but not at WrestleMania. He says he mentioned talking to many people about his decision and says one of the people he spoke to is someone who knows Roman very well.

The Rock Appears On WWE SmackDown

The theme for The Rock hits and out comes Hollywood big-shot Dwayne Johnson to an insanely loud pop from the Birmingham crowd. The Rock shows off his goosebumps to the camera and heads to the ring as the roar grows.

He settles in the ring across from Cody Rhodes. He sticks his hand out. Cody shakes it. Rock pulls him in and whispers something in his ear for a few seconds. Cody smiles. He tells The Rock the ring is his, exits the ring and heads to the back. Rock stares at Cody as he walks to the back.

The Rock slowly turns and stares at his cousin, Roman Reigns, as his theme music dies down. The fans go nuts. They break out into a loud "Rocky! Rocky! Rocky!" chant. A loud "This is Awesome" chant breaks out as well as Rock slowly closes in and Roman does as well. The two go face-to-face as the credits flash on the bottom of the screen. This week's show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!