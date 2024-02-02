WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Women’s Championship Bout Confirmed For AEW Revolution PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 02, 2024

A championship bout is now confirmed for AEW Revolution.

Today, AEW President Tony Khan announced on social media that Toni Storm will put her women's championship on the line against Deonna Purrazzo at the upcoming event. Purrazzo secured her title shot after achieving a series of victories since her signing with the promotion in early January.

Revolution is scheduled for March 3rd at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. See the latest card below.

- AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe will face either Adam Page or Swerve Strickland.

- AEW Women’s Championship: Toni Storm defends against Deonna Purrazzo.

- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy versus Roderick Strong.

- Sting's farewell match, likely teaming with Darby Allin against the Young Bucks.


