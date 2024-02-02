Tonight's AEW Rampage Preview: Ricky Starks & Big Bill Set to Compete

AEW Rampage is set to light up TNT tonight with an action-packed episode recorded this past Wednesday, following the Dynamite event. The lineup for this week's prime-time Friday night show includes:

- A non-title bout featuring AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks & Big Bill taking on the Dark Order's John Silver & Alex Reynolds.

- Willow Nightingale faces off against Queen Aminata in what promises to be a thrilling match.

- A high-flying tag team collision pits Mistico, Volador Jr, Mascara Dorada & Hechicero against Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels in a must-see encounter.

- Orange Cassidy & Best Friends are scheduled for a promo segment that's sure to entertain.

- In tag team action, Private Party's Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy clash with Top Flight's Darius & Dante Martin, guaranteeing a fast-paced showdown.