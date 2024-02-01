WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Upcoming AEW Rampage Broadcast to Go Live Following Dynamite Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 01, 2024

Next month, the AEW broadcasting schedule will undergo modifications. AEW Rampage, which usually broadcasts on Friday nights on TNT, and Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling's premier show airing on Wednesday nights on TBS, are set for a shift.

On March 20th, a deviation from the norm will see Rampage broadcast immediately after Dynamite on a Wednesday. This adjustment comes as a result of March Madness, with Warner Bros. Discovery hosting the annual NCAA basketball tournament. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast has reported on this scheduling change.

