Attorney for Janel Grant Reports Increased Number of Individuals Eager to Voice Allegations Against Vince McMahon

Janel Grant is not the sole individual bound by a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) related to Vince McMahon's conduct. McMahon stepped down from his positions at TKO, including his roles as TKO Executive Chairman and member of the TKO Board of Directors, following a lawsuit that accused him of being involved in a sex trafficking and abuse scandal, as reported by a former WWE employee, Janel Grant. Ann Callis, representing Grant, spoke to News Nation, indicating the potential for additional victims to come forward in light of the allegations and the ongoing civil lawsuit against the implicated parties.

Callis reported a flood of contacts from individuals eager to share their experiences regarding the alleged corrupt culture within WWE, as well as from those who might be victims themselves, describing the influx as "overwhelming." When questioned about the timing of the lawsuit's filing, Callis explained, "It was a process. It was an approach from our legal team and also our client. It was an archaic, long, systematic drive to get the best complaint that we possibly could."

She further commented on the challenge of confronting WWE, a corporation worth millions, which, according to her, has ignored the issues at hand. "We are going against the WWE, a multi-million dollar corporation who turned a blind eye to what was happening there to Janel," Callis stated, emphasizing that the factual basis of their lawsuit serves as their primary means of leveling the playing field.

Regarding the involvement of others in the lawsuit and their awareness of Grant's allegations, Callis noted, "No more than the regular public about the NDAs that everyone has heard who has followed this story. So she has no more knowledge than that. But our hope is, and her hope is to by coming out by stepping forward by bringing these this complaint and putting her face to this complaint that other victims of Vince McMahon and the WWE will end up becoming public and she wants to help them find their voice and get justice and she thinks and hopes by doing this she will.”