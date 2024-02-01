WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Star Announces Upcoming Double Hip Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 01, 2024

WWE NXT Star Announces Upcoming Double Hip Surgery

Dani Palmer of WWE NXT announced via Instagram that she is scheduled for double hip surgery.

At 25 years old, Palmer has been active in the wrestling scene since 2022, predominantly participating in NXT house shows and featuring on the Level Up program.

Her latest match occurred on January 6th during a house show. Below is the full text of her Instagram post.

“Jeremiah 29:11. This year so far has been chaotic…scary but BEAUTIFUL…and nothing like the plan I had in mind for 2024…but I have a peace that makes no sense because I know the author of my story. I have to have a double hip surgery this year, and God is great because I knocked the first one out this morning and it went fantastic! Thank you everyone for all the prayers.”

WNS wishes Dani all the best with her recovery.


