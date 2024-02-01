Tony Khan's Next Big Announcement: What Could It Be?

AEW President Tony Khan is gearing up for a significant announcement on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. Dave Meltzer, during his appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, speculated that the announcement might either be the signing of a new wrestler or the news of Dynamite taking place in Boston, MA. This location is particularly notable as it's the hometown of wrestler Mone, who is anticipated to make her debut, a plan initially set for last year but postponed due to an injury.

”I presume the announcement is a show in Boston and Mercedes Mone, but it could be a double announcement. He’s [Okada] a free agent as of right now."

Meltzer noted that there could be a thing where Okada can’t work shows until February 24 because while he’s a free agent, he is continuing to work out the rest of his NJPW dates through later this month.

“And they were originally, I don't know if you know this or not, but they were originally going to make the announcement on Saturday [on Collision]. And then they realized that that was not probably the best day to make the announcement because with the Vince [McMahon] stuff, it's like, no one's gonna be talking about this. It's better to do the announcement at a time when people will be talking about the announcement rather than get lost in the, you know, sleaziness of the Vince McMahon story that's all over everywhere.”